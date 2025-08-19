HT Materials Science Delivers Substantial Energy Savings for DKSH Malaysia Installing Maxwell led to a 13% reduction in chiller energy consumption and projected annual savings of 600,000 kWh

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HT Materials Science (HTMS), a global leader in cooling technology, has successfully implemented its breakthrough heat-transfer fluid, Maxwell®, at a pharmaceutical cold storage facility operated by DKSH Malaysia. The installation resulted in significant energy savings, operational improvements and system performance-positioning the project as one of Southeast Asia's most effective commercial HVAC retrofits to date.

Created by suspending sub-micron particles of aluminum oxide in a base fluid of water or glycol, Maxwell is a non-toxic, fully recyclable additive that enhances heat transfer in industrial HVAC systems. That improved heat transfer reduces energy consumption while increasing system capacity. For the DKSH Malaysia project, adding Maxwell led to a 13 percent reduction in the chiller's energy consumption, for a projected annual savings of 600,000 kilowatt hours and a payback period of 2.1 years. This installation was procured and engineered by Tri Quantity Sdn Bhd, an energy management and audit company based in Malaysia.

Based on energy savings alone, the payback period for this project is projected at just over two years. It's a welcome innovation for a facility with strict temperature and humidity needs and regulations, as installing Maxwell® requires no system downtime. In addition to energy savings, DKSH expects reduced wear and tear on the facility's HVAC equipment, longer system lifespan and lower maintenance costs due to reduced scaling and improved fluid dynamics.

"This installation demonstrates that smart, science-driven HVAC technologies can deliver immediate cost savings and long-term sustainability benefits," said Thomas Grizzetti, CEO of HTMS. "We're proud to partner with forward-thinking companies like Tri Quantity and DKSH who are helping to set the standards for energy efficiency in large-scale commercial facilities."

"This initiative not only strengthens our operational efficiency but also reaffirms DKSH's commitment to sustainable, future-focused business practices," said Joel Solomon, Head, Supply Chain Management, DKSH Malaysia & Brunei.

This project provides a compelling blueprint for how commercial facilities can unlock measurable energy gains through smart retrofits. The results are applicable across industries including logistics, education, retail and data centers. HTMS contracts include performance guarantees, with minimum savings thresholds and annual reconciliation.

"What makes this so compelling is the speed at which results materialized," added Grizzetti. "Within weeks, we saw verified energy savings-demonstrating just how accessible and impactful these upgrades can be for building operators anywhere in the world."

About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com

About HT Materials Science

Based in Ireland, HTMS is dedicated to developing sustainable energy savings solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of HVAC systems in commercial and industrial sectors. HTMS was included this year in Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies. The company's flagship product, a heat-transfer fluid called Maxwell, is designed to enhance heat transfer and significantly reduce energy consumption, helping companies meet sustainability goals and combat climate change. https://htmaterialsscience.com/

About Tri Quantity

Based in Selangor, Tri Quantity provides energy management and audit services in Malaysia, Singapore and Asia. Tri Quantity is the exclusive distributor of Maxwell in the region. https://www.triquantity.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ht-materials-science-delivers-substantial-energy-savings-for-dksh-malaysia-installing-maxwell-led-to-a-13-reduction-in-chiller-energy-consumption-and-projected-annual-savings-of-600-000-kwh-302533133.html