Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Luxi Golf, the exclusive global business networking organization for high-revenue decision makers, today announced the launch of its new Strategic Matching Technology Platform, a proprietary system designed to connect founders and CEOs directly with qualified prospects and referral partners-removing the need for traditional cold calling.

The platform integrates human expertise with structured data analysis to generate high-value matches based on business compatibility and mutual opportunity potential. Each member completes two detailed onboarding interviews: the first to capture comprehensive business profile data, and the second to identify precise prospect and partner criteria. This information forms the basis for curated introductions during golf-based networking sessions.

"By combining 15 years of recruitment experience with advanced matching criteria, we have created a system that ensures every connection is between verified decision makers," said Byron Van Gisborne, Founder of Luxi Golf. "The result is a predictable, measurable alternative to the uncertainty of conventional networking or outbound sales."

Key Features of the Strategic Matching Technology Platform

Dual-Interview Profiling Process: Captures both baseline business information and specific target connection requirements.





Proprietary Compatibility Matching: Aligns members based on decision-making authority, revenue scale, and mutual business potential.





Integrated Prospect Recruitment: Actively sources and invites ideal prospects into the network to fulfil specific member requests.





Contextual Networking Environment: Deploys matches in four-hour golf rounds designed to foster authentic relationship building.

The system's structured approach addresses inefficiencies in traditional business development, where executives often invest significant time meeting incompatible contacts. By pre-qualifying every introduction, Luxi Golf ensures that members engage exclusively with individuals who have both the authority and capacity to execute meaningful business deals.

Early adopters of the Strategic Matching Technology Platform have reported accelerated deal cycles, with some agreements being reached within days of the initial meeting-bypassing lengthy procurement processes.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Luxi Golf's evolution from an exclusive membership club to a technology-enabled business development network with global scalability. The platform is now available to all members across existing markets, with expansion to additional business hubs planned over the next 12 months.

About Luxi Golf

Luxi Golf is a global, invitation-only business networking organization designed for founders and CEOs with a minimum annual revenue of $2 million. Through its proprietary Strategic Matching Technology Platform, Luxi Golf enables decision makers to build dependable business relationships in an environment that combines professional connection with the shared passion of golf.

