Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Launches Stablecoin Payment Strategy for U.S. Customers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that stablecoins, a type of digital currency that aims to maintain a stable value relative to a specified asset, will now be accepted as an alternative form of payment across the Amaze platform.

Incorporating stablecoin as an option for users during checkout provides payment flexibility that many shoppers find preferable, allowing them to complete purchases from their favorite creators' storefronts without the need to provide sensitive bank or credit card information. These additional privacy protections provide new measures of control and security, allowing shoppers to pay directly from their digital wallet while aligning with the expectations of tech-savvy customers.



"Offering a stablecoin solution within our growing digital payment strategy ensures customers have a range of flexible payment options when looking to support the creators they know and love. It's our mission to support as many creators and fans as we can by providing a safe and secure shopping experience," said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. "When fans receive more payment options at checkout, creators also benefit from having one less barrier to prevent a purchase from their storefront. By offering a variety of safe, convenient payment solutions, Amaze is supporting the needs of today's evolving creator economy."

Amaze storefronts now accept payments made by U.S. shoppers in USDC, a stablecoin that is 1:1 with the U.S. dollar, removing concerns for pricing volatility. All stablecoin payment transactions will pass through Stripe's secure payment software, providing the same trusted and seamless checkout experience.