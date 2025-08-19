Simon, Dill & Associates: The Power of Partnerships

Simon, Dill & Associates believe clarity drives smart financial decisions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Managing wealth and planning for retirement can feel overwhelming, not because of the numbers but because of the unknowns. However, Simon, Dill & Associates Cofounders Bryce Simon, CFP®,ChFC®, RICP®, CLU®, WMCP®, and Christian Dill, CFP®, CFA®, see these moments as a chance to offer steady guidance. Their approach isn't about reacting but rather preparing for what's ahead. "While you can't control everything, you can prepare, which significantly alters your lifestyle," says Dill.

What makes their work click is how they balance each other. Strategic vision is on one side, and decades of retirement planning experience is on the other. Since entering the industry in 2008, Simon has helped clients align their financial lives with future goals and key milestones by bringing clarity to complex decisions that impact families over generations. Meanwhile, Dill brings over 35 years of hands-on planning, simplifying complicated portfolios into clear, tax-aware strategies geared toward post-work years.

"I help people imagine and build what's next, and Dill ensures what they've built supports that vision," says Simon.

Whether navigating retirement, selling a business, funding education, giving to charity, or shaping a legacy, their clients get advice backed by deep technical knowledge and none of the ego. "There's not much a client can present that we haven't seen or can't understand," Dill says. "Our role is to support their priorities, whether they're leading a private equity firm or passing on value to the next generation."

That shared mindset is what brought Simon and Dill together in the first place. The pair explain that good financial planning comes down to education, sound strategies, and a clear sense of purpose. As a result, conversations often start with simple questions such as, "What do you care about? What are you building toward?" and lead to tailored solutions built to last.

"We look for risks early, spot missed opportunities, and make sure every step forward fits the bigger picture," says Simon.

Purposeful Planning

Setting Simon, Dill & Associates apart from other groups is the strength of its team. With three CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and multiple Chartered Financial Analyst charter holders, a rarity outside institutional finance, the firm offers a depth of experience that's hard to find.

"We don't just manage wealth. We bring institutional-level insight to families, founders, and individuals who want more than generic advice," says Dill.

Clients also benefit from the firm's emphasis on accessibility and long-term partnership. Simon and Dill are deeply involved in every client relationship, not just at the beginning but through every transition, life change, and decision point.

"You don't get passed off," says Simon. "You get people who know your history, your goals, and how to help you move forward when it matters most."

That difference has earned the firm national recognition, including a place in Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group, which represents a community of advisors and firms within the Northwestern Mutual family that have the experience, expertise, and tools to tailor advisory strategies and deliver best-in-class outcomes for high net worth clients, as well as a spot on the 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

Ultimately, Simon and Dill believe financial planning should be thoughtful, direct, and rooted in each client's values. "Most fear comes from the unknown," says Dill. "Our job is to help people understand where they are, clarify what matters most, and show whether a path exists between the two. That's where real peace of mind begins."

This is a paid advertisement. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams (1/2025), Research & ranking provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC - Data as of 3/31/24. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success. CFP Board owns the marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the U.S. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI.

