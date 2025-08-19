Network Data Solutions: Trusted Technology Advisors

For nearly 20 years, Network Data Solutions has helped customers fi nd the best solutions for their technology needs.

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / "We're true technology consultants, not salespeople," says Steve L. Davis, CISSP, founder and owner of Network Data Solutions (NDS). "We come into a customer's business, and we talk to them about what their technology systems should look like from both a cost and a compliance perspective."

Headquartered in downtown Birmingham, NDS has provided commercial technology infrastructure and consulting services to customers since 2005. While the company still does a brisk business installing and repairing complex cabling projects, in recent years NDS has increasingly focused on technology and cybersecurity consulting. The company's decades of hands-on experience and wealth of industry certifications provide customers with the confidence they need to move forward with complex technological investments.

"We walk our customers through the entire process," Davis says. "We hold the top certifications in every aspect of business technology, from internet connectivity to cloud computing. I recently completed the Certified Information Systems Security Professional program, for example, which is the highest certification in the cybersecurity industry. We're not just 'cable guys,' we're technology experts."

Trusted Advisors

"We take a trusted advisor role with our customers," Davis says. "We're vendor agnostic and unbiased. We have skin in the game, but we don't bill for the consulting side of our work. We're on the customer's side of the table during vendor negotiations. We offer our advice, but it's always up to the customer to make their own decisions."

Unlike most consulting groups, NDS offers its services at no charge to the customer. The company has existing relationships with all the major enterprise technology vendors, arranging presentations and establishing requirements on behalf of the customers. When the customer decides to move forward with a vendor, NDS takes a structured commission from the vendor's side.

"We don't have an incentive to push for any specific vendor, because we get paid the same no matter which one the customer goes with," Davis says. "Vendors like working with us because we bring potential customers to the table. Customers like us because we're able to help them negotiate better deals, usually around a 20% discount, for the services they need."

Cybersecurity Compliance Expertise

"Few people understand just how complex cybersecurity compliance can be," Davis says. "They may think they're fully protected because they have cybersecurity insurance, but they don't realize that if their systems don't meet compliance standards and they get hit by something like a ransomware attack, their insurance won't cover it."

As a company with decades of experience in the design, installation, and maintenance of enterprise infrastructure projects, NDS is in the unique position of being able to help customers find ways to reduce costs while upgrading their overall quality of technology. Davis credits Matt Brooks, COO, with helping clients understand the "complex circulatory system" of their technology architecture. "Matt can consult with customers, install all infrastructure, and program every piece of equipment in their building," Davis says. "He's a true genius when it comes to the technology space."

With experts like Brooks, NDS is ready and waiting to assist clients with any and all of their technology needs. "If there's one place a business should never try to cut corners, it's in their cybersecurity," Davis concludes. "If they need to save money, we can help them find those savings elsewhere in their technology budget."

