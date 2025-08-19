Velox: The Future of Fiber

Velox combines technology, strategic leadership, and operational depth to consistently deliver reliable fiber infrastructure, serving communities for years to come.

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / In Alabama, doing things right still matters, and that mindset extends to how Velox approaches designing, building, and maintaining fiber infrastructure. With deep regional roots and a national footprint, CEO Tom Counts wholeheartedly believes that high-quality fiber networks begin with integrity and endure through clear communication, meticulous attention to detail, and accountability at every level.

"As the song goes, 'My Home's in Alabama.' It's where we started and learned that how you treat people matters more than how fast you grow," Counts says.

Founded in 2019 by seasoned industry professionals, Velox was established with a long-term mindset that prioritizes quality and strong relationships over shortcuts and volume. As new players enter the growing demand for fiber internet, Counts emphasizes that Velox's depth of experience and operational structure set the company apart.

"Everyone wants to help close the digital divide, and that's important," he says, "But experience matters, and we build systems to anticipate friction points and avoid delays."

Peace of Mind

Unshakeable trust comes from owning the entire process. At Velox, that means handling everything from design and permitting to construction and closeout procedures. With its unique end-to-end installation model, clients have a single, accountable partner from day one. Nowhere is this control more critical than in permitting, which Counts calls one of the most overlooked but essential stages of any fiber project.

"It's not just paperwork," Counts says. "It's about building responsibly and making sure environmental, historical, and safety factors are addressed up-front so everyone's aligned before we ever break ground."

To ensure deliverability, Velox meets with municipalities, clearly communicates with partners and customers, and proactively plans for any potential roadblocks. The firm keeps projects moving and proves that accountability isn't optional. This same commitment to excellence carries through every project phase as the Velox professional services team brings veteran insight, disciplined execution, and hands-on oversight from planning to handoff. At the same time, local crews offer real-time flexibility, ensuring tight coordination, strong relationships, and minimal disruptions.

Velox's collaborative approach doesn't stop there. The company maintains strong ties with the Huntsville Chambers, Excavation Safety Alliance, NTCA Rural Broadband Association, and the Fiber Broadband Association, reinforcing its commitment to both technical excellence and broadband advocacy. That leadership has also earned noticeable recognition. Velox was named to Inc.'s 2024 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 507 nationally and No. 28 in the Southeast.

Despite its rapid growth, Velox is careful not to outpace its execution capacity, especially since technology continues to play a vital role in performance. Its proprietary platform, NICO (Network Informatics and Construction Optimization), provides clients with real-time access to project data-including maps, photos, milestones, and updates-making progress visible and communication effortless.

It's just one more way that Velox brings clarity to complexity in an industry often slow to modernize. "Ultimately, we deliver results you don't have to second-guess," Counts concludes. "We've built Velox to be a partner our clients trust, our crews are proud to work for, and our communities can count on."

