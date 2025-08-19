Thelma's Treats: Built From Scratch

Once known as a small Midwest brand, Thelma's has scaled nationally, while quietly becoming one of the country's leading frozen novelty manufacturers.

DES MOINES, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Building a lasting brand in the crowded world of consumer-packaged goods takes more than great taste, it takes guts, hustle, and a clear sense of identity.

What started as a mom-and-son duo selling handmade ice cream sandwiches out of a pushcart at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market has grown into a beloved brand with a growing footprint across the country, and a quietly sophisticated leader in co-manufacturing and private label production.

Now in thousands of retailers across the country, Thelma's ice cream sandwiches stand out in freezers filled with legacy names. Based on Grandma Thelma's original snickerdoodle cookie recipe, each treat blends nostalgia with premium ingredients: real dairy, real butter, and plenty of charm. As the brand grows, so does its shelf presence at leading grocery retailers nationwide. Behind the scenes, its DBA, Red Scoop Manufacturing, named after the red-handled dough scoop used to handmake the very first Thelma's cookies, produces top-tier frozen novelties for brands nationwide, bringing the same quality and care to every bite.

A Family Affair

Thelma's is a true family-owned and -operated company. Founded in 2012 by Iowa native Dereck Lewis, Thelma's great-grandson, Thelma's began with the help of Dereck's mom, who brought heart, hustle, and Grandma Thelma's signature recipe to life. Dereck's dad, Thelma's grandson, has worn nearly every hat in the business and helped lay the groundwork for its thriving manufacturing operation. Bringing years of career experience to the table is Chief Marketing Officer Nola Morris and Vice President of Sales Derek Holmes, Dereck's sister and best friend, respectively. Their dedication and insights have helped drive growth across Thelma's and Red Scoop Manufacturing.

With a team of seasoned professionals who believe in their work, the team is building something lasting, inspired by an honest-to-goodness grandma and her snickerdoodle recipe. Everything the team does is grounded in humility, hard work, and a little bit of sass, just like Grandma Thelma.

Real Roots, Big Vision

Compared to other brands, Thelma's still makes everything in-house, a dedication to quality that extends to its co-manufacturing arm. Whether it's Thelma's own sandwiches or products made for partners, Red Scoop Manufacturing uses the same care, consistency, and kitchen-table values.

In 2024, Thelma's expanded its own lineup with a four-pack ice cream sandwich box-giving fans more of what they love while taking up more space in freezers across the country.

"We started with a pushcart, a family recipe, and the belief that if we made something truly special, people would notice," says Morris.

Lewis continues, "Staying hands-on and keeping our standards high pushed us to build something bigger. Now we get to grow Thelma's and help other brands do the same, all under one roof, without losing the heart that started it all."

Today, nearly 100 team members bring that vision to life in Iowa. Thelma's is proud to create great jobs, make even better treats, and keep its roots at the center of it all.

"We're never going to be the brand that has flashy flavors or products, and that's on purpose," says Morris. "Thelma's has become a grocery staple in the Midwest and beyond by growing humbly, the Midwestern way."

Contact Information

Nola Morris

Chief Marketing Officer

nola@thelmastreats.com

SOURCE: Thelma's Treats

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/thelmas-treats-built-from-scratch-1051548