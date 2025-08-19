Fleming Technical Resources: Staffing With Character

By following their core values of truth, trust, and transparency, the servant leaders at Fleming Technical Resources provide IT staffing and consulting services designed to create value on both sides, striving to offer competitive pay for consultants while helping clients manage costs wisely.

WAUKEE, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / When Norm and Nicole Fleming began working in the staffing industry in the late '90s, they saw how they could make a meaningful impact in the lives of IT consultants and the hiring managers who depend on them. After years of working for other firms, they realized they could serve more effectively by starting their own business, and in 2019, they founded Fleming Technical Resources (FTR).

FTR specializes in IT staffing, helping clients find top-tier technology professionals, including Software Engineers, QAs, BAs, Project Managers, and DevOps experts. As servant leaders, Norm and Nicole are guided by a faith-driven mission rooted in three core values: truth, trust, and transparency. Combined with lean overhead, these principles help FTR deliver real value.

"We are followers of Jesus, and everything we do either represents Him well or represents Him poorly," says Nicole. "The bottom dollar matters, but it's not what defines us. It's about caring for people and making a global impact through charitable giving."

That people-first approach defines how FTR works. Norm and Nicole invest in their team, getting to know each employee personally, which directly impacts the quality of talent they place. They operate by the "two ears to one mouth" principle, listening more than they speak, so they can match candidates not only by technical fit but also by cultural alignment.

"We love getting to know our employees and their families," says Norm. "At the end of the day, this business is about good relationships. And when you get that right, good business tends to follow."

Growing with Intention

In 2024, FTR was ranked No. 488 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, and the No. 1 fastest-growing services company in Iowa. With employees now in 11 states and India, the company is positioned for continued expansion. But Norm and Nicole remain committed to growing with intention.

"We're not chasing titles or size," says Nicole. "We believe if we keep treating people right, growth will take care of itself."

That mindset is shaping FTR's next chapter, which includes launching a managed services offering to support clients with project-based solutions. But no matter how the business evolves, one thing won't change: People will remain at the center.

"We love what we do and those we serve," says Norm. "As we expand our services and our team, our focus stays the same: invest in people, trust in them, and let that drive everything forward."

