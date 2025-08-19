Burner Prudenti Law P.C.: Burner Prudenti Law: A Legal Legacy

The Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. team celebrates their 30th anniversary, sharing the firm's history, how it has thrived over the last three decades, and exciting developments for the future.

EAST SETAUKET, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / When Nancy Burner founded Nancy Burner and Associates in 1995, which has evolved today into Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., she was set on doing things her way in a male-dominated industry. With a business-informed perspective that included following best practices in customer service, she realized she needed a specialty. Just as a general practitioner wouldn't perform spinal surgery, Burner wanted an area where she could dig in and provide the best results. Wanting to help people navigate difficult times in their lives, like complications in wealth management, long-term care needs, or guardianships, she settled on elder and trust and estates law.

"We are people-oriented problem-solvers," says Nancy, who graduated in the top 2% of her class from Hofstra University's Maurice A. Deane School of Law. "Between our four offices, we cover clients from New York City to Montauk who are aging and need sophisticated solutions for the new challenges they're facing."

To help with these solutions, Nancy welcomed partners Britt Burner and Hon. Gail Prudenti in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The trio are also joined by a robust team of seven lawyers and over 30 support staff members, a high ratio for the field that allows for close relationships, greater efficiency, and reasonable rates for clients.

While the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary, Judge Prudenti celebrates her own milestone of hitting 30 years since becoming the first female Surrogate of Suffolk County. With this vast experience, she has brought numerous resources to the firm through connections in the judicial system. One aspect that attracted the Judge to the firm was a team-wide commitment to transparency, excellence, compassion, and integrity when working with clients. That extends beyond the firm's four walls as well, with the team holding over 100 seminars a year for community organizations to educate the public on legal matters.

"All three of us are motivated by wanting to help people in times of need," says Judge Prudenti. "No matter how we grow in the future, we want to stick to those core values upon which this firm was founded."

A SUCCESSION PLAN

While the Burner Prudenti Law team are experts at advising clients on the importance of succession planning, they're now embarking on a new chapter: the creation of their own. To best serve the next generations, Nancy and the Judge are passing the torch to Britt, who was named Managing Partner in June 2025.

Britt already has plans in place for the future, promoting from within to build out the partnership of the firm. And though the team is ready to grow in depth of expertise and support options, she appreciates its ability to work closely with clients and doesn't want to expand too heavily in terms of size and lose the boutique, personalized atmosphere of the firm.

One area the team is studying for the future is AI, and how to use it responsibly. In addition, recent upgrades of the firm's drafting and operating systems have streamlined processes. By taking these steps to keep up with the times technologically, Burner Prudenti Law can keep its focus where it matters most: on helping clients.

"There are exciting days ahead," says Britt. "We're not planning on getting left behind, and we have a bright future of serving our clients and community."

