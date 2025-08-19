Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce: Roberts, Carroll, Fedstein & Peirce: First-Class Representation

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc. believes in earning clients' loyalty through practical legal solutions and proven business acumen.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / "We're a midsized firm, at least by Providence standards," says Edward Avila, Managing Shareholder at Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc. (RCFP). "We represent clients in a variety of matters, from medical malpractice to commercial real estate. Most of our clients are local institutions and small businesses who stay with us because we offer a real mix of expertise."

Founded in 1971, RCFP is an independent general practice firm serving clients across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Avila characterizes the firm as "very stable and established," noting that two of RCFP's founders, Edward Feldstein and Richard Peirce, are still active and practicing at the firm over 54 years later.

"I became a shareholder here in 1993, so you could say that I'm still the new guy," Avila notes. "Many of our lawyers have been here for more than 15 years, so there's very little turnover."

In addition to his role as Managing Shareholder, Avila heads the firm's Business & Corporate team. This group represents clients ranging from small startups to generations-old, family-owned businesses, providing both routine legal guidance and trusted advice in major transactions. The group also advises nonprofits, charitable corporations, and foundations.

"The bulk of my clients are banks and other institutional and private lenders," Avila says. "We handle all types of matters, including acquisitions and sales, but our focus is on commercial loans, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. It's mostly negotiation and contract work, but we also do plenty of business litigation."

While he jokingly admits that many people see this field as "a very boring type of law to practice," he notes that few law firms in the region have RCFP's decades of experience in guiding clients through these complex matters.

"You're never going to have a hit TV show about the drama of analyzing financials, drafting loan documents, and negotiating payments," he says. "But for someone like me, who enjoys working with both numbers and people, it's perfect."

OLD-SCHOOL APPROACH TO BUSINESS LAW

"Experience matters, because law school doesn't teach you any of this stuff ," Avila says. "I've worked in business law for 38 years, and there's not a lot that comes across my desk that I haven't seen before. That's true for everyone on our team. If you need help with anything involving commercial transactions, we can figure it out for you."

One reason for RCFP's decades of success with business clients is its methodical approach. The group carefully studies clients' business operations, allowing the team to provide both practical advice and creative solutions. Avila notes that the firm takes a somewhat old-school approach to work, preferring one-on-one conversations as opposed to "hiding behind" modern technology.

"Obviously, there's a lot of emailing back and forth with clients these days," Avila notes. "When there's an issue that needs to be discussed, however, I will pick up the phone and talk it out. You can accomplish a lot more by just talking to people."

