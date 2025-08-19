Law Offices of Lawrence J Signore: Law Offices of Lawrence J. Signore: The Drive to Justice

When injured clients can't make it into the Law Offices of Lawrence J. Signore, the office comes to them.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / "When you're hurt, you really want to have a personal connection with the lawyer who is going to be representing you," says Lawrence J. Signore, attorney. "Your lawyer should be willing to take the time to have a face-to-face conversation with you, wherever you are. That's the idea behind my practice. I'm a lawyer who comes to you, from your home to your hospital room."

Founded in 2011, the Law Offices of Lawrence J. Signore represents clients who have suffered a personal or work-related injury. While the firm's offices are located in the heart of downtown Providence, much of Signore's day-to-day work involves meeting clients throughout the state from a "completely mobile law office" in his Mini Cooper.

"I started meeting people as 'The Rhode Lawyer' because it's hard to find parking in the city," Signore says. "It's easier for me to drive out to meet people than it is for them to come to the office. Clients really appreciate that."

After a serious injury or accident, Signore explains, it's easy for people to become overwhelmed. Injuries may prevent clients from returning to work or render them afraid of losing their jobs and their health care. Their medical bills are piling up. If they were in a vehicle accident, their car may also be totaled.

"The people that I meet with are terrified of making a mistake," Signore says. "They don't know what to do next. They don't know how they are going to pay for everything. At the same time, they have a bunch of people trying to get them to sign things they don't understand. That's why it's so important to meet in person. They need to see that I'm not just their legal advocate, I'm someone they can trust."

ADVERSARIAL EXPERTISE

Early in his career, Signore worked for the other side. Shortly after graduating law school, he was hired by a large multinational firm to serve as defense counsel for insurance companies.

"I trained in how to do this work with one of the best insurance defense firms in the world," Signore says. "I spent years working closely with insurance companies. I know how they evaluate risk, and I know how they like to play into people's fears and inexperience to devalue their claims. I understand their strategies, and that gives my clients a real competitive advantage."

Signore's experience, and his focus on extensive preparation, allows his relatively small law office to stand toe-to-toe with much larger defense firms. By applying "maximum pressure" at the right moments, either in settlement negotiations or trial, his team is able to secure the best possible benefits for clients.

"There are times when you have to push as hard as the law allows, because we're fighting for the lives of real people," Signore says. "We're not just fighting for our clients, we're fighting for their spouses, their kids, and their futures. It's not just about the money. It's about helping people get their lives back."

