The Law Office of Dustin Whittenburg: Concierge-Level Legal Counsel for Life, Legacy, and Business

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / "We provide concierge-level services to all our clients," says attorney Dustin Whittenburg, founder of The Law Office of Dustin Whittenburg. "When we accept a new client, we take our obligations very seriously. This means we focus on their matter until it is resolved, and they will hear from us at every step. Our clients are not case numbers to us. We take their matters personally."

From his office in San Antonio, Whittenburg has built a reputation for delivering high-level, personalized counsel in tax controversy and planning, estate and probate matters, and general business law. With nearly 20 years of legal experience, including extensive time in tax court, he helps clients navigate financial and legal complexity with confidence and clarity.

Many of the firm's clients, whether individuals, families, or business owners, face significant challenges: IRS audits, disputed estates, business restructuring, or emotionally charged decisions about the future. Whittenburg offers more than technical guidance: he brings peace of mind.

"We represent everyday people who've received a scary IRS letter just as readily as we help executives with multi-layered tax issues," Whittenburg notes.

"Many of my clients have never really considered what will happen to the people they love once they're gone," Whittenburg says. "They have major anxieties about their kids, end-of-life decisions, and how assets will be distributed. My job is to help them develop a plan they're comfortable with."

The firm assists with the planning and administration of estates and probates. Whether creating trusts to minimize tax liability or guiding families through probate court, Whittenburg's approach is practical, compassionate, and grounded in his clients' real-world concerns.

"This firm exists to help people," he says. "We're here to deliver the highest level of service in the most cost-effective manner possible."

In addition to his work with individuals and families, Whittenburg represents select corporate clients in their tax matters. The firm provides structured corporate planning and compliance strategies to align operations with state and federal tax laws. He also advises tax-exempt entities such as nonprofit organizations.

Many of the firm's clients have complex trusts or executive compensation arrangements, but Whittenburg notes that the most difficult challenges are often emotional, not legal. That's where his experience, patience, and personal commitment shine through.

The firm also serves business owners across industries, providing strategic counsel on entity formation, transactions, contracts, and long-term planning. His wide-ranging legal knowledge and commitment to responsiveness have earned him the trust of entrepreneurs, executives, and closely held companies across Texas.

"We're not a volume firm, we focus on select matters to provide top-tier service," says Whittenburg. "That means every client gets personal attention, deep experience, and a strategy aligned with their goals."

Whether guiding a family through probate, helping a business manage risk, or resolving a high-stakes tax issue, The Law Office of Dustin Whittenburg is a trusted advisor to clients across Texas and beyond.

