Gilbert & Cook Private Wealth Management: Gilbert & Cook Provides Sophisticated Strategies

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / "Being an entrepreneur, I've learned the value of an abundance mindset," says Linda Cook, CFP®, managing partner and founder of Gilbert & Cook. This mindset allows for the freedom to have a vision, innovate, and grow. "I started Gilbert & Cook because I believed entrepreneurs like me deserved more than cookie-cutter advice," she continues. "I've been in their shoes, facing high stakes, building a legacy, and trying to make smart decisions with no margin for error."

Access to Intellectual Capital

Entrepreneurs and families with significant wealth typically find themselves facing unique and complex opportunities, requiring a more sophisticated solution. Utilizing methodologies founded on years of experience, the team at Gilbert & Cook delivers individually tailored wealth management strategies for their clients' financial security.

A team-based approach is crucial to Gilbert & Cook's long track record of success. As an ensemble, the team provides each client the support to best suit their needs throughout their entire financial journey. Not only does the team deliver advice around traditional investments, but their bench strength also provides access to opportunities in private equity, private debt, and other alternative investments.

"Our in-house investment and planning teams allow us to build sophisticated strategies for our clients," Cook says. "We are committed to nurturing relationships with our clients while providing individually tailored results."

Behind every plan is a bench of sharp financial minds working together to turn complexity into clarity. In addition to Gilbert & Cook's roster of Certified Financial Planners (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), the team includes several tax-planning focused CPAs as well as Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA), Retirement Income Certified Professionals (RICP®), Certified Divorce Financial Analysts (CDFA®), and other designated professionals.

"An entrepreneur who is looking to make an orderly exit from their business has a very different set of needs from a corporate executive who is looking to maximize their company's benefit structure for retirement," Cook explains. "The one thing they have in common is their complexity. As a team, we're able to navigate that complexity in a way that no one person could ever do on their own.

"In a world full of financial advisors, we are truly different," Cook concludes. "We're dedicated to helping our clients achieve a life of abundance, no matter how complex their financial lives may be."

