Century Oak Private Wealth: Building Wealth with Confidence

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Even the most accomplished individuals often have concerns when it comes to planning their financial legacy. It's a story that Century Oak Private Wealth advisors encounter frequently as they serve individuals and families ready to make an impact.

Founded on the belief that a lifetime spent building wealth deserves personalized stewardship, the Houston-based firm works with clients to swap uncertainty for confidence.

"As a firm, we put ourselves in our clients' shoes, appreciating their needs and creating specific objectives to help them feel confident about their financial plans," says Michael Slabic, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, partner and private wealth advisor. "Our goal is to help clients identify and achieve their definition of success."

"Our clients discover great peace of mind when we can clearly articulate their heartfelt goals then create strategies that help clients move toward financial freedom," adds Donald White, CFP®, CLU®, partner and private wealth advisor. "Retirement planning isn't something that happens in a day. We start by laying a strong foundation designed to weather any storm that comes your way."

Building a Financial Foundation

That foundation starts with what Slabic and White consider the cornerstones of longterm financial success: risk management, estate planning, and a dynamic investment philosophy. Clients aren't handed generic solutions, they're given a framework, a detailed plan tailored to their life stage, ambitions, and legacy.

"Our investment philosophy is grounded in diversification, quality investment managers, continuous monitoring, and frequent client communication," Slabic explains. "We don't believe in reactionary or emotionally driven financial decisions."

White adds, "Sometimes clients are overly focused on specific areas of the market, or they might have a concentration of their net worth in their own company stock. We want to diversify to reduce risk if something goes wrong. Short-term markets are unpredictable, but longterm assets can be reliable and can be optimized for success."

The Impact of Experience

The Century Oak team pairs technical expertise with knowledge learned over decades of combined experience and thousands of client meetings. They approach every challenge with a shared commitment to serve.

"In the Marines, no matter your job, you're willing to fight when needed," says Slabic, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. "We apply the same mentality as a team. When a client needs something, everyone on our team is empowered to take care of them by being accessible, responsive, and true to their word. We all have different backgrounds and experiences that help us understand and guide clients."

This ethos of service is backed by a deep well of experience. The team regularly draws lessons from clients who are decades ahead in their life and financial journeys, using that wisdom to guide those just beginning to think about retirement.

"There's nothing more satisfying than having a face-to-face meeting with a client currently enjoying a comfortable retirement and knowing we helped get them there," says White. "It's getting a hug rather than a handshake, and that's the impact we're striving for."

Beyond client empowerment, Century Oak is also passionate about giving back to the Houston community, dedicating hours to volunteering, fundraising, and specific charity events like the annual FORE! Houston Golf Tournament.

