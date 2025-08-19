Trailhead Retirement Planning Group at Morgan Stanley: Financing Freedom

Trailhead Retirement Planning Group at Morgan Stanley helps prepare for what's next with purpose and a plan that fits real life.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Trailhead Retirement Planning Group at Morgan Stanley focuses on retirement. Not as a side service. Not bundled in with a dozen other offerings. Just a clear, dedicated focus on helping people shift from accumulation to distribution, from career to freedom, and from paycheck to purpose.

Since 1989, that focus has been more than a business model. According to Financial Advisor-Managing Director, Dan Hoffmann, CFP®, CRPC®, "The practice group was established during a time when retirees received minimal guidance on crucial financial decisions. Over time, the problem has shifted from a lack of information to an overwhelming abundance of it."

As a result, many people are unsure how to move forward or whom to trust. However, with $4.4 billion under advisement, as of February 2025, and clients nationwide with portfolios ranging from $1 million to $15 million, Trailhead's integration of advice model connects the financial, emotional, and practical aspects of retirement into an actionable roadmap people can count on.

Confidence in Your Finances

Hoffmann emphasizes that most clients ask, "Can I afford what's next?" That's why the award-winning team of advisors at Trailhead goes beyond traditional planning by treating retirement as a long-term, evolving journey. The team's phased approach spans pre-retirement, early retirement, and beyond by covering estate planning strategies, insurance, cash management and lending, tax planning, and asset management.

"By aligning every moving part," Hoffmann says, "we help clients stop second-guessing and start moving forward with purpose."

Financial security is just the starting point. The real goal is to help clients live the life they've worked for with ease, intention, and confidence. A written retirement income plan includes open communication and a shared commitment to long-term success. Once a client is comfortable, the plan evolves into tailored investment strategies, proactive planning, behavioral coaching, and coordinated support across estate and insurance needs.

Whether someone is 10 years from retirement, close to retiring, or already retired, the practice group's philosophy consistently prioritizes who they are, not just what they have. "Every client's story is different," Hoffmann says, "so we listen first, then build something that's truly theirs."

Trailhead's client-first philosophy goes beyond finance. Based in Chicago and backed by the institutional strength of Morgan Stanley, team members readily volunteer in classrooms, collaborate with community organizations, teach financial literacy in underserved areas, and support causes that matter to them personally. A robust internship program with local universities has also helped grow the next generation of advisors-turned-leaders.

Though Trailhead was built on purpose, not prestige, recognition is inevitable. The practice group was named a Forbes America's Top 100 Wealth Management Teams from 2022 to 2024 among myriad other accolades. Still, Hoffmann says, "The real measure of success is the longterm trust of the families we serve. Markets shift. Lives evolve. But our job is helping people navigate the path to well-being."

