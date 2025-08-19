Biorasi, LLC: Biorasi and Ryght AI Partner to Revolutionize Clinical Trial Feasibility with Real-Time AI Insights

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / In a move set to redefine how biotech and biopharma sponsors plan and launch clinical trials, Biorasi, a global clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in dermatology, oncology, neurology, and nephrology studies, has partnered with Ryght AI to bring advanced, AI-driven feasibility capabilities to biotech and biopharma sponsors. This immediate rollout equips the Biorasi Feasibility Team with granular, real-time insights on site performance and recruitment - crucial metrics for reducing trial delays, improving cost effectiveness, and de-risking study startup.

"Traditional feasibility models can be limited by static, self-reported data," said Chris O'Brien, CEO at Biorasi. "Ryght AI's platform revolutionizes these models. With continuously updated digital twins of clinical sites and AI-powered feasibility automation, Biorasi can now provide sponsors with recruitment forecasts grounded in real-world, site-specific data."

AI-Driven Feasibility, Real-Time Impact

"We're transforming clinical trial feasibility into reliable and vital study data," said Simon Arkell, CEO at Ryght AI. "Biorasi's focus on pragmatic AI solutions makes them a perfect partner for optimizing clinical site selection."

Ryght AI's platform leverages a suite of proprietary tools to accelerate feasibility and optimize site selection:

Dynamic AI digital twins of global clinical sites, continuously updated with recruitment capacity, trial history, and operational readiness.

Automated feasibility forms that pre-fill with validated data, eliminating manual entry and reducing timelines to under 3 weeks.

Agentic copilots for rapid protocol parsing and document generation, enabling streamlined feasibility questionnaires, IRB packets, and investigator outreach materials.

Therapeutic Area Enhancements

Dermatology : Accelerates startup in high-volume, outpatient settings where enrollment velocity varies widely by indication and geography.

Oncology : Ryght AI's partnerships with leading cancer centers (e.g., Emory Winship, USC Keck) provide instant access to vetted, high-performance oncology sites, shortening feasibility cycles and improving modeling for notoriously complex enrollment timelines.

Neurology : Real-time data updates on site capacity help sponsors avoid high screen failure rates and better forecast rare disease recruitment.

Nephrology: Enhances prediction of eligible patient pools and identifies sites with proven operational capabilities in kidney-related studies.

Benefits to Sponsors

More accurate enrollment forecasting and budget modeling.

Reduced risk of mid-trial delays or cost overruns.

Faster site startup through intelligent automation and site prequalification.

Improved site engagement, reaching only high-fit, high-capacity partners.

About Ryght:

Ryght AI is transforming clinical research with a cutting-edge platform that includes an AI digital twin of every research site across the globe. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Furthermore, Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites.

For more information, please visit www.ryght.ai. To discuss AI-powered clinical trial solutions or network membership for your site, CRO or biopharma company, please email sales@ryght.ai.

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that delivers speed-to-market strategies for small to midsized biotech and biopharma sponsors. With over two decades of expertise in running clinical trials across dermatology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, and other key therapeutic areas, Biorasi leverages reliable, flexible, and accessible solutions necessary to succeed in today's dynamic and evolving clinical trials industry. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.

