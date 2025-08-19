Simpay Welcomes Ryan Wyllys as Director of Integrated Solutions

Simpay expands its leadership team with channel expert

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Simpay announces the appointment of Ryan Wyllys as its new Director of Integrated Solutions. With over two decades of experience driving revenue growth, scaling high-performing teams, and forging strategic partnerships, Ryan brings a unique blend of fintech expertise, sales leadership, and heartfelt relationship-building to the role.

"Simpay believes in adding the right person to the right seat at the right time. Bringing Ryan aboard is part of our long-term plan. We recognize the important part Integrated Solutions plays in our future and allows us to deliver the quality of experience our partners and clients expect" said Lazaros Kalemis, CEO of Simpay. "Ryan's ability to connect people, processes, and products is unmatched. We're thrilled to have him leading our integrated solutions team and driving our mission forward with grit, heart, and vision."

A self-described "fintech nerd", Ryan has spent his career helping startups and enterprise clients alike navigate complex integrations and build lasting partnerships. At Simpay, he will lead the company's embedded payments and ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partnerships, working closely with innovative software companies to deliver seamless payment and payroll experiences.

"I've always believed that the best partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and shared success. Simpay's culture and commitment to service align perfectly with how I approach business and life. This role is about more than just payments-it's about creating experiences that make life easier for our partners and their customers. I'm here to help software companies unlock new revenue streams and deliver real value."

About Ryan Wyllys

Ryan's journey began at the University of Florida (Go Gators!) and took him through the fast-paced markets of NYC and Fort Lauderdale before settling in Easley, South Carolina. He lives there with his wife Melanie and their two daughters, Charley and Ruby. A proud "girl dad," Ryan is deeply committed to service-whether it's supporting his family, mentoring others, or engaging with his community.

Outside of work, Ryan enjoys golf, fishing, cooking, reading, yard work, and family game nights (where he's known to dominate at Uno).

