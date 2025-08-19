Teragonia Appoints Former Deloitte AI Lead Gert De Geyter, Ph.D., to Advance Strategic Innovation

Accomplished AI Leader Brings Decade of Enterprise Experience, Academic Expertise and Proven Track Record in Delivering Transformative AI Solutions for Business

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Teragonia, the provider of Value Orchestration technology and solutions for private equity firms and performance-driven operating teams, today announced the appointment of Gert De Geyter, Ph.D., former AI Lead with Deloitte, as a key addition to its team to accelerate innovation and product development.

At Deloitte, Gert built and scaled the firm's AI department, delivered more than a dozen AI products for enterprise clients and internal initiatives, and served as the technical lead for high-profile programs including the firm's strategic alliance with NVIDIA. His work has spanned predictive maintenance platforms, consumer AI applications, and cutting-edge research, delivering measurable business results for organizations across industries.

In addition to his enterprise leadership, Gert serves as a Guest Professor at Columbia University's Applied Analytics program and holds a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Ghent University, where his AI-powered research on 3D galaxy modeling continues to be cited in the field.

"Gert's track record leading complex AI initiatives and translating advanced research into practical, high-impact solutions makes him an invaluable addition to Teragonia," said Dr. Sai Mali Ananthanarayanan, co-founder and chief AI officer for Teragonia. "His expertise will help us bring new levels of capability and innovation to our platform and our clients."

"I'm excited to join Teragonia at such a pivotal stage," said Gert De Geyter. "The company's vision for action-oriented insights aligns perfectly with my passion for building AI solutions that create measurable impact. I look forward to working with this talented team to shape the next generation of capabilities for our clients."

Dr. De Geyter will work closely with Teragonia's data science and AI teams as well as the company's Value Creation and Analytics professionals.

To learn more about how Teragonia helps PE-backed mid-market companies, visit teragonia.ai .

About Teragonia

Teragonia provides an AI-based Value Orchestration platform for private equity backed mid-market operators, helping them transform fragmented operational data into an execution-focused view of business performance. With Teragonia, mid-market leaders align their data, decisions and actions to maximize top-line and margin growth. The company is privately held and based in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, Sao Paolo and Bangalore. For more information, visit teragonia.ai.

