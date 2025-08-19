SpendMend: Trulla Helps Baptist Health With Procurement Processes for Autonomous Pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry, announced today that Baptist Health is now live with Trulla by SpendMend to streamline and enhance its procurement processes for the health system's autonomous pharmacy.

Trulla is a cloud-based application developed by pharmacists to enable health systems to manage pharmacy ordering across multiple locations within a single system. This innovative procurement software enables effortless contract compliance and adherence to preferred National Drug Codes (NDCs) and suppliers for all pharmacy spend, including 340B eligible purchases. Trulla brings best in class analytics to highlight all actionable opportunities to minimize drug cost across a health system.

Baptist Health has been an innovator in creating a centralized autonomous pharmacy. The Louisville, Ky.-based health system recently constructed a 90,000-square-foot Central Pharmacy Service Center (CPSC) to streamline its growing pharmacy services across their system's located in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

"We used detailed criteria evaluating the right partners to help us achieve our centralized autonomous pharmacy vision," stated Brandon McClain, PharmD, MBA, Associate Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Baptist Health. "In the Trulla software platform, we saw a comprehensive solution that perfectly aligned with our needs. Trulla was the last puzzle piece to automating our workflows and maintaining 340B compliance when distributing medications from our CPSC to entities across our system."

"We have followed Trulla's work for a few years, and it keeps innovating. Not only is its technology among the most innovative in the market, but its service level blew us away. Our teams worked hand in hand to exceed our expectations. What we thought would take months, took weeks," stated Nilesh Desai, RPh, MBA, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health.

Curtis McEntire, MBA, Chief Product Officer at SpendMend shared his excitement about being part of Baptist Health's journey to launching an autonomous pharmacy saying, "We are proud that Baptist Health selected Trulla as a partner in this mission. We built Trulla to make pharmacy ordering easier and are excited to now see this play out at Baptist Health."

The Trulla platform has been positively reviewed by KLAS research and has earned recognition in the 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. Trulla was ranked in the annual listing as the third-best overall solution for reducing the cost of care in healthcare. Among all pharmacy-centric solutions, Trulla achieved the highest overall ranking, further emphasizing its significant impact and leadership in the pharmacy segment.

The partnership between Baptist Health and Trulla marks an exciting phase for both organizations, as they work collectively to optimize and automate pharmacy procurement practices and create a more cost-effective and streamlined system.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose the dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves.?The Baptist Health family consists of 10 hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana, more than 1,820 employed providers and approximately 2,000 independent physicians, and more than 470 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, home care and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics.

