CONQUERing to Make Paris Fashion Week Debut in Flying Solo's "Ones to Watch" Runway Show

Celebrated for its award-winning fashion-meets-function design, the brand steps onto fashion's most legendary stage.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / CONQUERing, the elevated lifestyle jewelry brand known for its signature interchangeable accessories, has been selected to make its Paris Fashion Week debut this October as part of Flying Solo's prestigious runway show - a launchpad for next-generation fashion innovators.

Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing, and Jake Nelson, Co-Creator and Head of Product Design

Professional studio portrait of a smiling woman in a black dress and a man in a casual black outfit with white sneakers, seated on a stool against a neutral background.

Flying Solo, a leading New York-based fashion collective, is known for curating bold, independent brands with a distinct point of view. Their Ones to Watch show is one of Paris Fashion Week's most anticipated events - spotlighting designers whose creativity and craftsmanship are reshaping the global fashion landscape.

"Our mission has always been to empower - giving people the freedom to customize their look, carry meaning close, and find comfort in a discreet fidget always at hand. Paris is where we'll show that when purpose meets fashion, the result is unforgettable." said Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing.

As part of the showcase, CONQUERing will unveil eight fully styled runway looks, each designed to elevate and spotlight the brand's interchangeable jewelry pieces. The collection will blend beloved CONQUERing styles with bold new pieces created specifically for the runway - showcasing the versatility and design-forward nature of the brand's signature interchangeable modular system.

"Every piece we create is rooted in a story - about empowerment, identity, transformation," said Jake Nelson, CONQUERing Co-Creator and Head of Product Design. "Paris is our chance to amplify that story on fashion's most iconic stage. It's about pushing our creative limits and proving that function and fashion can command the same runway."

More than a fashion moment, the Paris debut represents the evolution of a brand shaped by a passionate and ever-growing community of supporters, fans, and creatives.

"What makes this moment so special isn't just the runway - it's the incredible community that helped us get here," said Hallie Montague, Head of Marketing & Partnerships. "From heartfelt customer stories to the way people show up for one another through our brand, CONQUERing has grown into something personal and powerful. We're honored to take that spirit to Paris."

Through exclusive content, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and immersive design insights, the brand will bring its audience along for the full journey - from concept to catwalk.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that blend fashion and function, serving as both stylish accessories and fidget-friendly wellness tools. With more than 150,000 customers in 65 countries, the brand has built a loyal community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for rapid growth three years in a row, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force in the fashion and lifestyle space.

SOURCE: CONQUERing

