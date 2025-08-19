DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: From Vision to Vows: David's Bridal Officially Launches Pearl Planner - the First AI-Powered Planning Tool to Turn Checklist Stress Into Wedded Bliss

A Bold Breakthrough in the Future of Wedding Planning, Pearl Planner's AI Allows Deeply Personalized, Intelligent Wedding Planning That Adapts to Each Couple's Style, Pace and Vision

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the trusted name behind millions of life's most unforgettable moments, is revolutionizing how couples bring their dream day to life. Introducing Pearl Planner , a free AI-powered wedding planning tool that makes organizing a wedding feel seamless, personalized and completely under control. Now available to couples, Pearl Planner turns inspiration into execution, giving every couple the clarity, support and tools they need to plan confidently from day one. Whether newly engaged or already deep in planning, Pearl Planner offers a smarter way to manage the wedding journey, based entirely on each couple's preferences.

Each year, 1.9 million weddings are planned in the U.S. Most couples navigate it for the first time and are often overwhelmed by spreadsheets, sticky notes, and countless browser tabs. Pearl Planner is designed to support that learning curve, helping couples explore, discover, and make decisions in a more intentional and structured way. From shaping their vision to building dynamic timelines and personalized task lists, Pearl Planner turns inspiration into action. With registry integration, curated vendor recommendations, and a 24/7 AI assistant, Pearl AI offers a guided, step-by-step experience tailored to each couple's pace, removing the guesswork from planning a wedding. Pearl AI's concierge approach can support and answer questions along the way, and is ready to take the lead even for those who don't know where to begin or what to ask.

Trained on over 75 years of wedding expertise and powered by industry-leading LLM models and David's proprietary architecture, Pearl Planner does more than organize; it understands. Pearl AI seamlessly adapts to planning styles, celebrates progress, and supports as little or as much as needed along the way. The tool builds a custom planning experience based on each couple's wedding, regardless of budget, timeline and location. With over 100 guided tasks from organizing guest lists and touring venues to designing save-the-dates, building a wedding website, and even writing thank-you notes, wedding planning now lives in one cohesive workspace.

"Pearl Planner is the wedding planning partner every bride deserves," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "It is intelligent, intuitive, and emotionally attuned to the experience of getting married. With Pearl Planner, we are giving couples the ability to plan smarter, move faster, and enjoy the process. The future of planning meets couples where they are, adapts as they go and empowers them to plan with genuine excitement, not just checklists."

Key features of Pearl Planner include:

Dynamic Timeline: A real-time schedule that adapts instantly to any change, including venue, date, and pace.

Style Quiz & Vision Board: Pearl's proprietary quiz instantly identifies a couple's wedding aesthetic - or they can upload their own inspo pictures - to personalize the experience from dashboard to wedding website, and builds tailored recommendations.

Smart Task Board: Clear, actionable steps that adapt to each couple's progress and skip what is already completed.

Curated Recommendations: Vendors, dresses, decor, and services matched to the couple's aesthetic and location.

24/7 Pearl AI Assistant: A built-in chat assistant that offers expert help, suggests next steps, and even drafts vendor messages.

AI Wedding Website Builder: Vision Boards are instantly transformed into a beautifully styled, on-theme wedding website with Pearl's exclusive AI-powered website builder in partnership with Dynadot.

Bridesmaid Tasks & Voting: Brides can gather instant feedback on dress colors and swatches, collect votes from the bridal party, and share final picks with exclusive David's discounts.

Exclusive Offers From Shutterfly: Unlock special offers from Shutterfly for save-the-dates, invitations, and photo gifts, making it easier to carry wedding aesthetics from digital to printed.

Connected Registry Experience: Pearl Planner and MyRegistry.com offer a seamless way to plan and register in one place with style-based gift suggestions, registry milestones, and a cohesive guest experience from invite to gift-giving.

Seamless David's Integration: Brides and bridal parties that have booked an appointment with David's will be automatically set up with Pearl Planner to help kick-start the planning process with AI-powered support right away.

"Pearl Planner is more than an online wedding planner; it's a trusted partner that brings clarity and confidence to the wedding planning journey," says Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "By combining decades of wedding expertise with advanced AI, we are giving couples a never-before-seen, intuitive tool that adapts to their unique vision and evolving needs. This is the future of wedding planning, designed to empower every bride and groom to plan smarter, stress less and truly enjoy the process."

Rather than presenting a generic checklist, Pearl Planner curates a unique planning path based on each couple's needs. It surfaces what matters most, suggests when to take action, and enables real progress to help couples stay focused, inspired, and organized without second-guessing. The tool is not static but adjusts in real time as each vision shifts. If guests are added, the venue changes or the date is moved, Pearl Planner adapts immediately. It helps couples stay organized, focused, and moving forward, even when plans change. Every moment of the planning experience is tailored to the couple, what they want, and how they celebrate.

Additionally, Pearl Planner integrates with David's Diamond Loyalty Program, allowing couples to earn points on purchases and planning milestones. Those points can be redeemed for exclusive offers, discounts, and even a free honeymoon, making Pearl Planner the first wedding planning tool that's both efficient and rewarding.

Pearl Planner is not just for couples. It's designed to complement the work of professional wedding planners, helping them support their clients with centralized tools and real-time updates. David's is set to release Pearl Pro, a dedicated version of the tool for wedding planners, later this year.

To learn more about Pearl Planner and start planning a dream day, visit Pearl.DavidsBridal.com and follow @DavidsBridal on social media for the latest updates.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-Ub0y6jlmk

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/from-vision-to-vows-david%e2%80%99s-bridal-officially-launches-pearl-planner-t-1062577