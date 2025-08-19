Commonwealth M&A Welcomes Industry Veteran Joe DiGiacomo As Senior Advisor & Managing Director

The new relationship brings extensive experience to elevate client offerings and support future growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Commonwealth M&A, LLC , a premier full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium sized businesses, today announced that Joe DiGiacomo has joined the team as a Senior Advisor and Managing Director. DiGiacomo will play a key role in company operations managing specific transactions, and will also offer counsel on other transactions, utilizing his 40+ years of experience to ensure deals close smoothly, companies get the valuation they deserve, and sellers are optimized to secure the best transition for their business.

A seasoned professional who is well-established in the lower middle market, DiGiacomo has a diverse background in investment banking, business valuation, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently as the Founder and President of D5 Capital Advisors, a boutique lower middle market M&A advisory firm headquartered in the Lehigh Valley, as well as previous positions as the President and CFO of a $135 million multimodal transportation and logistics business, and Partner of a regional CPA firm.

"Our goals for Commonwealth M&A have been big from the start and bringing Joe on our team is going to supercharge our capabilities," said Rick Calabrese, co-founder of Commonwealth M&A. "Having previously worked with Joe in my capacity as a transactional attorney, I know first hand the wealth of knowledge and experience he brings to the table. We are excited to add his expertise to our team to continue to bring our clients exceptional results, which is always our top priority."

"When I was considering combining my practice with another firm, I knew I wanted to join a team that was talented and motivated. I had worked with Rick in the past and when I found out he had started his own firm, I immediately wanted to learn more. I met with him and Joe [Bergin] and the pieces just fell into place, their mindset and business approach is exactly what I was looking for," commented Joe DiGiacomo. "This team knows what they're doing and I really think that their energy and technical experience paired with my background is going to be a dynamic offering. I'm very excited about this new chapter and know there's an extremely bright future ahead for Commonwealth M&A."

In the last calendar year alone, Commonwealth M&A has closed more than $50M in transaction value for clients. Founders Rick Calabrese and Joe Bergin both offer unique expertise, Calabrese as a transactional attorney and CPA, and Bergin with a decade of corporate M&A experience at Johnson & Johnson. The team believes they can leverage DiGiacomo's broad expertise to help lower middle market businesses find a deal that fits all of their needs.

About Commonwealth M&A, LLC

Commonwealth M&A, LLC is a full-service Merger & Acquisition advisory firm providing transactional and valuation services to small and medium-sized businesses. Commonwealth M&A offers a differentiated approach derived from the team's diverse set of experiences. Our mission is to deliver personalized, high-quality service that exceeds expectations. Visit us at https://commonwealthmna.com/

Media Contact

Martina Corona

Martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Commonwealth M&A

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/commonwealth-manda-welcomes-industry-veteran-joe-digiacomo-as-se-1062603