Zekelman Industries Announces Leadership Updates

Pipe and Tube division realigns operations and commercial teams

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer, is pleased to announce two pivotal leadership appointments that will further strengthen its executive team and drive the company's continued success. Jeff Cole has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Chris Hoyt has been appointed President of Atlas Tube.

Zekelman Industries continues to invest heavily in technology, equipment and people across the enterprise. These leadership appointments will support Zekelman's mission to set the industry standard for safety, quality, customer service, and operational excellence.

"The appointments of Jeff and Chris, and the changes to our structure will drive operating performance and customer service to even higher levels," stated Tom Muth, President, Pipe and Tube division. "We are dedicated to fostering leadership that aligns with our company values and vision for growth, innovation, and customer-focused solutions."

Jeff Cole is now COO for Zekelman Industries

In the COO role, Cole will oversee operations for all pipe and tube divisions, including plant operations and engineering functions. As the operations leader, he will partner closely with business unit presidents to align operational strategies and drive execution of their organizational objectives. Additionally, he will lead teams focused on operational training, project management, and continuous improvement.

Cole began his career with Atlas Tube as a mill operator and is a 32-year veteran of the company, most recently serving as President, Atlas Tube. His experience and focus on training and people development will drive continued growth of our teammates, ensuring that our people remain our strongest assets.

Chris Hoyt has been appointed President of Atlas Tube

Chris Hoyt succeeds Jeff Cole. In Hoyt's new role as President, Atlas Tube, he will be responsible for the overall success of Atlas Tube with direct oversight of sales, service, and production planning teams. Hoyt joined Zekelman in 2022 as the Vice President of Sales, Atlas Tube and is a seasoned commercial leader having held multiple sales leadership roles in the U.S. steel industry prior to joining Atlas Tube.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

