Tuesday, 2 September 2025 10:00am CEST

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Joris Gröflin, Chief Financial Officer, and Roberto Cagnati, Chief Risk Officer, Head Portfolio Solutions for the presentation of our 2025 interim financial results on Tuesday, 2 September 2025 at 10:00am CEST.

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .

The earnings press release and interim financial results report will be sent out ahead of the interim financial results presentation at 7:00am CEST on 2 September 2025. The presentation will be sent out to all registered attendees before the conference call begins.

We look forward to having you join us.

Kind regards,

Partners Group

