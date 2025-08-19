Intelligent high-fidelity solution stands up to rigorous international testing, proving its power to consistently support content protection and digital rights management.

Digital Element, the global IP intelligence leader, today announced its Nodify VPN and Proxy detection tool accurately identified 98% of VPNs, according to independent testing by Kingsmead Security, a leading content security consultancy.

This evaluation comes as many content owners and distributors struggle to safeguard their digital assets. Amid the rising popularity of streaming services, connected TV (CTV) apps, and on-demand platforms, interest in bypassing geographic restrictions has grown, and almost half (43%) of Brits admit to using VPNs for this purpose. Given that unauthorised viewing can lead to lost revenue and pose major risks of non-compliance with licensing and copyright agreements, there is a vital need for sophisticated traffic evaluation.

Over four weeks in early 2025, Kingsmead Security, a third-party content security consultancy serving the TV and film industry, conducted extensive testing encompassing ten widely used VPNs across the UK, US, and European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Kingsmead selected varied exit points for each region and connected them to VPNs. The VPN exit point IP addresses were then queried against the Nodify API to determine if a VPN is present. A VPN was detected if the Nodify API classified the IP address as "VPN", "proxy", or "darknet".

Nodify successfully identified 98.3 percent (400 of 407) of the VPN/proxy IP addresses in a blind test, with minimal undetected instances (1%) and a small number of query errors (0.7%). In addition, it achieved 100% detection for seven out of the ten VPNs.

"VPNs are now increasingly harnessed by users to conceal their true location from online services. This is a major risk to services that must apply geo-restriction to comply with legal or content licensing requirements. The results of our testing demonstrate a strong performance by Digital Element's Nodify solution in detecting the use of VPNs and proxies," said Brian Paxton, Managing Director of Kingsmead Security.

"Content owners and distributors frequently face a challenging balancing act between making content easily available for legitimate audiences and protecting it against illegitimate access," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Element. "This test illustrates the huge value of intelligent real-time detection in precisely detecting the use of masking services, so that companies can take appropriate action to protect their assets."

Nodify delivers an in-depth view of anonymised online traffic, enabling companies to uncover and assess proxy and VPN activity. Drawing on continuously updated global contextual data, it accurately identifies more than 500 proxies and VPNs, including residential proxies and darknet nodes. Its granular analysis provides details such as VPN name, exit node type, date, bandwidth characteristics, and more, giving businesses a solid foundation for enforcing access policies, preventing fraud, and strengthening cybersecurity.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivalled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms, and mobile publishers trust Digital Element's technology for advertising optimization, content localization, enhanced analytics, digital rights management, and the prevention of online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

About Kingsmead Security

Kingsmead Security is an independent content security consultancy serving the TV and film industry. Kingsmead aims to support content owners, service providers and technology vendors protect movie, sports and other premium content.

