Xurrent now features a powerful AI fabric-an intelligent mesh of AI capabilities underpinning the platform, to benefit enterprise MSPs and corporate IT teams

Xurrent, the AI-powered Service and Operations Management platform for enterprise managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT teams, today announced the launch of Sera AI-an AI fabric designed to streamline IT operations through real-time automation, intelligent ticketing and contextual support. Sera AI empowers service teams to:

Automate request summaries at scale

Eliminate repetitive tasks by generating knowledge articles and rules in just a few clicks

Optimize response and resolution with sentiment-aware ticket classification

Scale automation with AI trained on 900+ proven use cases across 10+ years of service data

Deliver faster outcomes with always-on AI that learns and adapts continuously

Individually, these capabilities can save service desk specialists an average of half a full-time employee's worth of work. Collectively they don't just save time-they fundamentally transform operations, empowering organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency and service excellence.

"Sera AI is a meaningful step forward in how we help service teams operate more efficiently," said Kevin McGibben, chief executive officer at Xurrent. "By embedding this AI fabric directly into the platform-and making it available at no additional cost-we're giving teams the tools to reduce manual effort, speed up resolution, and keep improving over time. It's a practical way to drive more value from day one, without adding complexity."

"Sera AI reflects our product vision of putting AI to work in practical, measurable ways," said Phil Christianson, chief product officer at Xurrent. "This interconnected mesh of AI capabilities is built to handle tasks like routing, classification, automation, and summarization-and it gets better with every interaction. We've designed it to make service teams faster and more effective, with AI that's fully embedded across the platform, not bolted on."

"AI shouldn't be a black box or an expensive add-on," said Scott Hutchins, vice president, AI and integrations engineering at Xurrent. "We designed Sera AI to be one of the easiest ways to start using automation at scale. It's a practical step forward that delivers value fast."

With no added fees or complex licensing, Sera AI is included across all tiers of the Xurrent platform. To learn more about Sera AI and how Xurrent is reshaping Service Management, visit www.xurrent.com.

About Xurrent

Xurrent is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.

