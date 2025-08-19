Brigade Electronics Supports Canada's Proposed Direct Vision Standard and Invites Industry Engagement for Equipment Trials

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics, a global leader in vehicle safety systems, welcomes Canada's draft Direct Vision Standard (D 1030-100-1: Safety of Vulnerable Users - Safety Index for Heavy Vehicles - Direct and Indirect Vision) and stands ready to support its successful implementation. The public consultation period for the draft has now concluded, and the industry awaits further announcements regarding next steps.

In anticipation of the potential adoption of the standard, Brigade is actively engaging with fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, and safety stakeholders across Canada to initiate equipment trials, technical discussions, and collaboration on market readiness for compliance.

Bringing Global Experience to Canadian Roads

The proposed Canadian Direct Vision Standard introduces a vision-based vehicle rating system (A-E), similar to the well-established star rating system used in London's DVS, where Brigade played a key role during development and rollout. The draft outlines detailed criteria for both direct and indirect vision technologies, including camera monitor systems (CMS), sensor-based VRU detection, reversing aids, and audible warning systems - areas in which Brigade has decades of technical expertise.

Brigade has actively supported similar Vision Zero initiatives worldwide, including:

London, UK - Direct Vision Standard

Australia - CLOCS-A (Construction Logistics and Community Safety - Australia)

Milan, Italy and Germany - Urban safety programs targeting vulnerable road user protection

"Canada's draft DVS reflects a growing global focus on protecting vulnerable road users through enhanced driver visibility and intelligent safety systems," said Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Electronics Canada. "While the consultation process is now complete, the final standard has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, Brigade is keen to work with Canadian fleets and OEMs to trial equipment and ensure a smooth path to compliance once decisions are announced."

Proactive Industry Preparation

Brigade's technical team is reviewing the specific product performance requirements outlined in the draft, including:

Camera Monitor Systems

Sensors capable of distinguishing VRUs and reducing false alarms, with integrated audible alerts

Right-Turn Warning Alarms with ambient noise-based volume adjustment

Reversing Cameras

Alarms meeting SAE J994 standards and designed for urban noise environments

"Brigade's existing technologies already align with the draft proposals," said Di Marco. "Our goal is to help fleets stay ahead of the curve - not just to comply, but to lead in road safety."

Get Involved: Call for Trial Partners

Brigade is inviting transport operators, vehicle manufacturers, and safety professionals to collaborate on pilot projects and product demonstrations. These initiatives aim to validate technical compatibility, explore integration options, and provide real-world data to support effective rollout strategies.

For more information or to register your interest in participating, please visit www.brigade-electronics.com/en-ca/ Tel: 905-319-9993 or email: contact@brigade-electronics.ca

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes Radar collision prediction systems, 360-degree camera systems, AI camera monitor systems, digital recorders and video telematics.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

