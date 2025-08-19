Applied Intuition, Inc.: Applied Intuition Expands Autonomy Products to Include Automotive ADAS, Empowering OEMs with End-to-End White Box Autonomy Stack

Self-Driving System (SDS) for Automotive gives OEMs a scalable, flexible, compute-efficient ADAS platform to accelerate deployment of human-like autonomous driving experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. , the industry leader for vehicle intelligence, today announced the launch of its next-generation end-to-end (E2E) white box autonomy stack solution for passenger vehicles, expanding its autonomy product to cars. Purpose-built for automotive OEMs, Applied Intuition's Self-Driving System (SDS) for Automotive is an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) solution for passenger vehicles that offers a high-performance, cost-effective approach for delivering L2++ driver assistance features with a pathway to L3 and L4 capabilities.

With SDS for Automotive, OEMs can deploy scalable autonomy that meets the rapidly evolving demands of consumers, regulators, and global competition. The solution's E2E architecture seamlessly integrates perception, planning and control into a unified system, enabling safe and human-like driving performance. The white box solution allows OEM's to have full transparency of the system for safety validation and seamless integration into brand-specific experiences.

"Our vision is to enable every automaker to build vehicles that are not only safer and more capable, but are also continuously improving as the industry enters a new era in which vehicle intelligence will define the winners," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "This is about accelerating the global shift to intelligent mobility. SDS for Automotive puts the full autonomy stack in the hands of OEMs, giving them the visibility, flexibility and control they need to differentiate."

Over the past several years, breakthroughs in AI have changed the approach to autonomy. End-to-end architectures, transformers, and data scaling laws have all driven step-changes in capability, allowing for more powerful and human-like driving capabilities that can safely handle complex urban scenarios. Meanwhile, baseline ADAS capabilities like parking, automatic emergency braking (AEB), and highway pilot remain critical for the mass market and have high safety standards. Automakers face a dual challenge: matching L2++ capabilities already in production from leaders in China and the U.S., while ensuring their systems are safe, compliant and cost-effective in a rapidly evolving environment.

Unlike black box offerings that limit transparency and customization, SDS for Automotive gives OEMs full insight into and control over their autonomy stack, empowering them to build brand-tailored autonomy experiences across their lineups. Its hardware- and sensor-agnostic design allows OEMs to work with a variety of sensors, compute platforms, and ECUs for their needs.

Key capabilities will include:

A single cohesive platform for L2++ ADAS features

E2E development and validation toolchain, including continuous feature upgrades post-production

A white box collaboration model that includes deep architectural visibility, the ability to customize, and build in-house expertise

Real-world affordability using mass-market sensors and compute

Built to integrate easily into vehicle systems leveraging Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS experience

"SDS for Automotive combines state-of-the-art E2E autonomy with the flexibility and transparency OEMs need, enabling automakers to accelerate innovation and bring safer, more intelligent vehicles to market faster," said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied intuition. "We built this on some of the same core technology powering trucks, mining equipment, and defense vehicles that we have built over almost a decade now. Every component is designed for safe deployment. The result is a platform that can meet today's market needs and seamlessly evolve into tomorrow's autonomous systems."

Applied Intuition's launch of SDS for Automotive builds on its track record of powering autonomy in trucking, mining, and defense - domains that demand reliability and adaptability - proving the durability and adaptability of its vehicle intelligence solutions across the most demanding sectors.

SDS for Automotive is ready to power the next generation of intelligent vehicles. Learn more at applied.co/sds.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the Vehicle OS, Self-Driving System, and toolchain to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers and major programs across the Department of Defense trust Applied Intuition's solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining, and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, London, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Bangalore, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-expands-autonomy-products-to-include-automotive-adas-empowering-oems-with-end-to-end-white-box-autonomy-stack-302532633.html