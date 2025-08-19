Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 15:10 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lucidworks, Inc.: Lucidworks Recognizes Mouser Electronics, TE Connectivity, and Coppel as Recipients of 2025 Superstars of Search Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025, the leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Superstars of Search Awards, an annual program recognizing organizations that have created superior search experiences. The winning companies have applied strategic vision and technical proficiency with the Lucidworks Platform to generate marked business outcomes.

"The Superstars of Search Awards acknowledge the exceptional expertise and inventive approaches within our exciting field," said Lana Klestoff, Chief Client Officer at Lucidworks. "This year's recipients have established new standards through deliberate search technology implementation, and we think that's well worth celebrating."

Award Winners

Mouser Electronics - SEARCH SUPERHERO AWARD
Mouser earned recognition for delivering a mission-critical, high-performing search experience at scale while managing one of the most complex and expansive B2B catalogs in the industry. Their strategic use of search to drive measurable business outcomes, combined with their role as an expert in the Lucidworks community, sets them apart as a true leader.

TE Connectivity - BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION AWARD
TE Connectivity earned recognition for successfully modernizing its on-site search experience, replacing legacy systems with a scalable solution centered around the Lucidworks Platform. By exceeding key performance goals and delivering a more intuitive, relevant, and seamless customer experience, TE has set a new benchmark for impactful digital engagement.

Coppel - INNOVATION AWARD
Coppel earned recognition for its inventive approach to product data enrichment through machine learning models. The company identified that 70% of customer searches focused on product types, yet this information was inadequately represented in their catalog. Working with Lucidworks, Coppel implemented a predictive model that determines appropriate product type classification, directly addressing customer search behavior and creating substantial improvements in user experience.

About the Superstars of Search Awards
The Superstars of Search Awards is an annual program established by Lucidworks to acknowledge excellence in search and discovery. In its inaugural year, the awards recognize organizations that are expanding possibilities within search technology and establishing elevated industry standards.

Award recipients were chosen based on technical accomplishment, quantifiable business results, strategic integration of search as a value driver, and active participation within the Lucidworks client community.

About Lucidworks
Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy AI initiatives. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.

Contact: pr@lucidworks.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
