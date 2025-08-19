Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions, is excited to announce its new integration with Highway, the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions.

This integration brings together Shipwell's robust transportation management platform with Highway's advanced carrier identity and compliance monitoring capabilities, empowering shippers and brokers to streamline carrier onboarding, ensure compliance, and reduce risk.

"Most logistics operations are still drowning in manual carrier management processes that create unnecessary risk and take resources from more strategic initiatives," said Greg Price, CEO & Co-founder of Shipwell. "Our partnership with Highway helps our customers increase operational efficiency with a powerful solution to simplify carrier management directly within the Shipwell platform."

"Partnering with Shipwell to integrate Highway's carrier verification and fraud prevention tools directly into their platform is a game-changer for brokers," said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. "This integration not only simplifies and secures the carrier onboarding process but also ensures compliance and provides real-time updates, empowering brokers to confidently manage their networks while carriers can focus on driving growth."

Key Benefits of the Shipwell-Highway Integration

Save Time with Automation: Reduce manual data entry by automating carrier creation and updates.

Ensure Accurate Carrier Profiles: Keep carrier details up to date with real-time updates from Highway.

Enhance Compliance Monitoring: Receive instant alerts and automatic updates when a carrier's status changes.

Reduce Risk: Quickly identify and flag carriers with compliance issues, ensuring freight is handled by reliable partners.

"With the Highway integration, we're taking the guesswork out of carrier management," said Shawna Aubin, Product Manager at Shipwell. "Our customers can now automate onboarding, stay ahead of compliance issues, and ensure carrier data is always up to date - without lifting a finger."

How the Integration Works

The Highway integration allows Shipwell users to connect their existing Highway accounts through a seamless setup process. Once connected, the integration establishes a direct line of communication between the two platforms, enabling:

Automated Carrier Onboarding: New carrier profiles are automatically created in Shipwell once onboarding packets are completed in Highway.

Real-Time Compliance Monitoring: Carrier profiles are continuously updated with real-time data from Highway, including changes to insurance, compliance status, and rule adherence.

Risk Mitigation: Alerts for compliance issues, such as expired insurance or "Do Not Use" status changes, are automatically applied to carrier profiles, ensuring shippers work only with trusted partners.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Shipwell's ongoing commitment to providing shippers and brokers with innovative tools to optimize their supply chain operations. By combining Shipwell's AI-driven platform with Highway's industry-leading carrier verification technology, the two companies are setting a new standard for efficiency, compliance, and risk management in the logistics industry. Together, Shipwell and Highway look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that empower shippers to build stronger, more resilient supply chains.

About Shipwell

Shipwell gives shippers and their teams the tools to run smart, resilient supply chains. Our AI-integrated transportation management system (TMS) combines power and ease of use to lower costs, improve customer experience and keep businesses agile. Put your logistics operations in the fast lane with real-time visibility, seamless connectivity, and dynamic automation. See how our all-in-one platform keeps your supply chain moving at shipwell.com.

About Highway

Highway is a leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

