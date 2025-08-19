The latest update to Getsitecontrol's Shopify app enables merchants to create ready-to-send email campaigns with virtually no manual setup by automatically pulling inventory, purchase history, and branding elements

Getsitecontrol, the email marketing platform trusted by thousands of ecommerce brands, has released a major update to its Shopify app, GSC Email Marketing, Pop Ups. This version removes much of the manual setup required for email campaigns by automatically syncing store inventory, purchase history, and branding elements to generate personalized emails that are ready to send in minutes.

Email templates auto-generated for each store

The update introduces a built-in AI-powered generator that creates fully branded email templates for each merchant by pulling data directly from Shopify. Templates are prefilled with the store's logo, colors, social links, product selections, applicable discount codes, and even industry-specific email copy.

For example, checkout abandonment emails automatically include the abandoned items, a unique coupon, and alternative product suggestions, while order confirmation emails highlight complementary items or bestsellers. Merchants can customize templates as needed or send them immediately as generated.

Dynamic product feeds

With the new version of GSC Email Marketing, merchants can add dynamic product suggestions to their emails, including bestsellers, new arrivals, discounted products, items from specific collections, or recommendations based on the customer's order history and browsing behavior.

Order-based product recommendations

For automated workflows such as order confirmations, fulfillment, or checkout abandonment emails, merchants can add personalized suggestions based on the products added to the cart. Recommendations may include complementary items, related products, or alternatives, helping drive repeat purchases and cross-sells.

Unique discount codes prevent coupon abuse

In addition to static shareable coupons, Shopify merchants can now add unique single-use discount codes to their email campaigns. Each recipient receives an individual code, preventing coupon sharing and enabling precise tracking of email-driven sales.

