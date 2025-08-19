Andersen Consulting further strengthens its digital transformation capabilities with Liberty IT, a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital transformation in financial services.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Australia, Liberty IT specializes in technology consulting for top-tier financial services organizations such as banks, wealth management entities and the stock exchange. The firm specializes in banking systems modernization, payments, data and digital with strong focus in cloud-native solutions implementation, systems integration, data migration, engineering, DevOps, AI, and enterprise merger and integration. With a strong reputation in the market, Liberty IT works with clients to deliver platforms at scale, drive operational efficiency, optimize performance, minimize cost, maximize odds for successful project delivery, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

"Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to scale our impact and bring even greater value to clients undergoing technology transformation-particularly in the banking and finance sector," said John Dimitropoulos, CEO of Liberty IT. "Our industry knowledge, combined with strong focus on technology and deep understanding of the Australian culture, has allowed us to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Together, with Andersen Consulting's global resources, we're well positioned to deliver comprehensive, high-impact solutions globally."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Liberty IT's reputation and focus on long-term client success align with our values. This collaboration will strengthen our ability to deliver technology-led transformation, offering our clients an integrated approach that merges business strategy, operational insight, and advanced technical implementation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

