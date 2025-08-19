Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Can Tech Respect a Relationship-Driven Industry?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / By Slone Fox
Originally published on Recycling Product News
"There's a shift where the next generation is taking over some of these operations," says Blake Gordon, general manager of digital trading at Georgia-Pacific Recycling. "They grew up with technology, and they don't like to spend time talking on the phone. That's where we're building [digital tools] so that we can serve people how they want to be served."
That thinking has shaped two digital tools that the company recently rolled out: hubbIT, its online buying platform, and GPR 365 Connect, a portal for users to schedule pickups, manage paperwork, and find freight options.
Blake Gordon, general manager of digital trading at Georgia-Pacific Recycling, breaks down the role that technology can play in a relationship driven industry. (Adobe Stock)
