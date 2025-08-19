Anzeige
19.08.2025
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Can Tech Respect a Relationship-Driven Industry?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / By Slone Fox

Originally published on Recycling Product News

"There's a shift where the next generation is taking over some of these operations," says Blake Gordon, general manager of digital trading at Georgia-Pacific Recycling. "They grew up with technology, and they don't like to spend time talking on the phone. That's where we're building [digital tools] so that we can serve people how they want to be served."

That thinking has shaped two digital tools that the company recently rolled out: hubbIT, its online buying platform, and GPR 365 Connect, a portal for users to schedule pickups, manage paperwork, and find freight options.

Continue reading here on Recycling Product News.


Blake Gordon, general manager of digital trading at Georgia-Pacific Recycling, breaks down the role that technology can play in a relationship driven industry. (Adobe Stock)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/can-tech-respect-a-relationship-driven-industry-1062801

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
