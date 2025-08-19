Whittier Trust Earns Top-Five Ranking in the Orange County Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards

Whittier Trust's Newport Beach Office Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year Recognized as a Top 10 Workplace by the Orange County Business Journal.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Whittier Trust has been named the #5 Best Place to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) for 2025, marking the firm's fourth year inside the top 10 workplaces in Orange County.

The recognition was announced in the Orange County Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work rankings, published on July 7, 2025. The honor underscores Whittier Trust's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that values collaboration, professional development, and community engagement.

"Our team in Newport Beach continues to set the standard for what it means to create an inspiring, supportive workplace," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Earning a top-five ranking this year is a reflection of their dedication, not only to each other, but also to the families and communities we serve. The heart of our success has always been our people."

Whittier Trust's Newport Beach office is deeply engaged in the local community, supporting organizations and causes that make a lasting impact across the region. In just this past year, the Newport Beach team attended the Let's Be Frank About Cancer gala for City of Hope Orange County, volunteered at the Community Action Partnership of Orange County Food Bank, and sponsored the Festival of Children at South Coast Plaza. They also worked hands-on at Harvest Solutions Farm, which helps provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce each week to those in need. This ongoing commitment to serving both clients and community is a hallmark of the firm's culture and part of what makes Whittier Trust such a rewarding and people-driven place to work.

The Orange County Business Journal's Best Places to Work program, in partnership with Workforce Research Group, identifies and honors top employers in Orange County based on a comprehensive two-part assessment. Twenty percent of the score is based on an evaluation of company policies, benefits, and culture; the remaining eighty percent comes directly from anonymous employee feedback.

Full rankings appear in the August 2025 issue of the Orange County Business Journal. To view the complete list, visit www.ocbj.com

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com .

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

