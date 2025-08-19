BCM One Expands Executive Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Adnon Dow appointed Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Innovation and Market Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that Adnon Dow has been named as Chief Strategy Officer for BCM One. In this new role, Dow will lead the development and execution of the company's multi-year product and innovation roadmap across the entire family of brands, including driving strategic investments and aligning operational implementation with the long-term vision. He will also lead market expansion strategies-with a strong emphasis on AI-driven communication, UCaaS, SD-WAN, and cybersecurity solutions-as well as expand the company's channel strategy by deepening key partnerships and developing untapped distribution opportunities.

Dow brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the IT and communications industries, with a proven track record of developing and executing global go-to-market strategies. Known for blending visionary strategy with disciplined execution, he has successfully driven innovation and operational scale across multiple organizations.

"As BCM One continues to evolve and expand its solutions portfolio, Adnon's deep expertise in strategy, product development, and market disruption will be instrumental in shaping BCM One's future growth," stated Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One. "He brings not only a wealth of experience but also a leadership style that prioritizes empowerment, accountability, and speed-to-market-critical factors in our next stage of growth."

"I am thrilled to join BCM One at such a pivotal moment in its journey," stated Dow. "BCM One has a strong foundation of trust, expertise, and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional leadership team and partners to accelerate growth, deliver transformative technologies, and create measurable value for our customers."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a telecom company powering business communications for SMBs to enterprise businesses across the US and around the world. BCM One's portfolio spans across six distinct brands which include: BCM One Enterprise Solutions, including Pure IP, specializing in enterprise voice and network connectivity delivered in over 80 countries all with a design-led, fully managed approach; SkySwitch offering a white-label UCaaS platform for MSPs, system integrators, and channel partners;SIP.US; SIPTRUNK; and Flowroute offering simple, self-service SIP trunks and messaging tools for small to medium-sized businesses. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

