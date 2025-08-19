Propio Language Services: Propio Earns SOC 2 Type II Security Certification From AICPA

AICPA SOC2 Type II certification validates Propio's unwavering commitment to the safeguarding of sensitive client information and demonstrates its adherence to the strictest data privacy and security practices

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Propio, a leading provider of language solutions for healthcare, government, education, and other industries with highly sensitive data, proudly announces the successful achievement of SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II certification. This designation recognizes Propio's commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients.

Propio's SOC 2 Type II certification is a result of a thorough and systematic audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor. This audit examined and validated the effectiveness of Propio's information security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring they meet or exceed the stringent SSAE 21 SOC 2 Type II criteria as established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).

Propio connects you to anyone in any language through any channel, at any time you need. And Propio's SOC 2 Type II certification affirms our commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems that power this connection. Considered the gold standard of data security, the SOC 2 Type II certificate demonstrates Propio's adherence to the strictest practices and reinforces its position as a trusted partner.

"We are very pleased with our successful achievement of the SOC 2 Type II certification. It's one more way for us to show our uncompromising and ongoing commitment to data privacy and security for our clients," said Donnie Dooley, Chief Technology Officer at Propio. "This certification reinforces our dedication to meeting the highest industry standards when it comes to data privacy and security and can give our clients the assurances they require," Dooley said.

Since Propio is already HIPAA- and FERPA-compliant, as well as HITRUST certified, clients now have added assurance provided by SOC 2 Type II standards. Propio clients can be confident in the knowledge their data is handled with the utmost care and in accordance with the highest security standards.

About Propio

Propio is one of the largest, industry-leading language solutions partners powered by cutting-edge technology that provides a robust suite of services, including video, phone, and on-site interpretation, as well as translation and localization. Propio serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, government, legal, and financial. Additionally, Propio offers an end-to-end resource management platform, Propio Workforce OS®, that can help increase healthcare access and improve healthcare equity. But at the heart of its service offering, Propio connects clients to its network of top-tier linguists who represent more than 300 languages from around the world. And the company now has more than 12,000 client partners worldwide.

Propio's vision is "to eliminate the everyday obstacles of communication using advanced technology." Propio offers its clients multiple ways to access its secure, multi-platform products and services, including its proprietary app, Propio ONE, and has achieved exceptional remote connection times with clients and interpreters. Propio is the second-largest remote interpretation provider in the world and has been lauded both from within the industry and the business world as one of the fastest-growing companies.

