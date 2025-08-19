ForCast Orthopedics Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / ForCast Orthopedics today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the addition of Matthew P. Abdel, MD, and R. Michael Meneghini, MD. Both Dr. Abdel and Dr. Meneghini are recognized leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), and both bring decades of clinical and research experience to further strengthen ForCast's SAB.

"Adding both Dr. Abdel and Dr. Meneghini to our SAB significantly bolsters our position as we advance our mission to transform PJI treatment options for surgeons and patients," said Peter Noymer, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of ForCast. "Their expertise in PJI will help guide ForCast's path forward, especially as we build on the momentum of our recently-announced Series A financing round."

Dr. Abdel is Chair of the Surgical and Procedural Practice at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and the Andrew A. and Mary S. Sugg Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, as well as a Consultant of Adult Reconstruction in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Abdel is also the Second Vice President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

Dr. Meneghini is CEO and founder of Indiana Orthopedic Institute in Terre Haute, IN, and is Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine, as well as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Dr. Meneghini is also the current President of AAHKS.

PJI is a rare but serious complication of joint replacement procedures that can threaten the function of the joint, the preservation of the limb and even the life of the patient. PJI is challenging to treat because the infecting bacteria adhere to the prothesis and form a protective biofilm that can be resistant to standard systemic antibiotics. ForCast intends to address these challenges by developing a portfolio of targeted antibiotic therapies delivered directly into the infected joint using ForCast's proprietary technology.

About ForCast Orthopedics

ForCast is a development-stage company pioneering the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) with targeted antibiotic therapy. Our mission is to modernize the standard of care for PJI and improve quality of life for the growing population of joint replacement patients.

Contact:

Peter Noymer, PhD

Executive Chairman and CEO

pnoymer@forcastortho.com

SOURCE: ForCast Orthopedics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/forcast-orthopedics-announces-expansion-of-scientific-advisory-board-1061691