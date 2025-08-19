Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ForCast Orthopedics Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / ForCast Orthopedics today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the addition of Matthew P. Abdel, MD, and R. Michael Meneghini, MD. Both Dr. Abdel and Dr. Meneghini are recognized leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), and both bring decades of clinical and research experience to further strengthen ForCast's SAB.

"Adding both Dr. Abdel and Dr. Meneghini to our SAB significantly bolsters our position as we advance our mission to transform PJI treatment options for surgeons and patients," said Peter Noymer, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of ForCast. "Their expertise in PJI will help guide ForCast's path forward, especially as we build on the momentum of our recently-announced Series A financing round."

Dr. Abdel is Chair of the Surgical and Procedural Practice at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and the Andrew A. and Mary S. Sugg Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, as well as a Consultant of Adult Reconstruction in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Abdel is also the Second Vice President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

Dr. Meneghini is CEO and founder of Indiana Orthopedic Institute in Terre Haute, IN, and is Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine, as well as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Dr. Meneghini is also the current President of AAHKS.

PJI is a rare but serious complication of joint replacement procedures that can threaten the function of the joint, the preservation of the limb and even the life of the patient. PJI is challenging to treat because the infecting bacteria adhere to the prothesis and form a protective biofilm that can be resistant to standard systemic antibiotics. ForCast intends to address these challenges by developing a portfolio of targeted antibiotic therapies delivered directly into the infected joint using ForCast's proprietary technology.

About ForCast Orthopedics

ForCast is a development-stage company pioneering the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) with targeted antibiotic therapy. Our mission is to modernize the standard of care for PJI and improve quality of life for the growing population of joint replacement patients.

Contact:

Peter Noymer, PhD
Executive Chairman and CEO
pnoymer@forcastortho.com

.

SOURCE: ForCast Orthopedics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/forcast-orthopedics-announces-expansion-of-scientific-advisory-board-1061691

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.