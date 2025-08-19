Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Belhaven Biopharma Closes Oversubscribed Series a to Fund the Development of Nasdepi Program Moves Into Late Stage Clinical and Manufacturing Through NDA Approval

Accelerated Round Completion Positions Company for New Drug Application (NDA) Submission and Commercial Launch Partnerships

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Belhaven Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative dry powder nasal drug delivery solutions, today announced the close of an oversubscribed Series A financing round, completed in just six weeks. With an initial target of $10 million, the round drew strong interest from both new and existing investors, marking the company's fifth successful capital raise since its founding.

Proceeds from the Series A will enable Belhaven to complete the clinical development and commercial manufacturing of Nasdepi®, and prepare for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nasdepi® is poised to be the first dry powder, needle-free, and heat-stable epinephrine therapy designed for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis to reach the market.

"Completing this round so quickly highlights growing investor confidence in Nasdepi® and our vision to reshape emergency medicine for severe allergy patients," said Scott Lyman, CEO of Belhaven Biopharma. "With our latest successful round, we are well-positioned to reach the regulatory finish line while actively engaging with potential commercial partners for launch."

Nasdepi® is engineered to address the key limitations of current autoinjector-based epinephrine delivery, including needle phobia, temperature sensitivity, and complex device instructions. Delivered via dry powder intranasal technology, Nasdepi® offers rapid, reliable absorption regardless of patient orientation and experiencing nasal congestion during an anaphylactic reaction.

For more information, visit https://belhavenbio.com.

About Belhaven Biopharma

Belhaven Biopharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical research company specializing in developing life-saving medications delivered quickly, effectively, and painlessly with a simple, dry powder, single-use nasal device. They are at the forefront of developing nasal dry powder epinephrine, which is revolutionizing emergency-use epinephrine delivery and expanding global access. Nasdepi®, Belhaven's lead program, is the first dry powder nasal device for treating life-threatening allergic reactions.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie
Vice President of Public Relations
janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com
267.969.4992

SOURCE: Belhaven Biopharma



