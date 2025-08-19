CADdetails Launches Prodify: The First All-in-One DAM + PIM Platform for Building Product Manufacturers

Prodify unites digital assets and product data in one powerful platform, giving marketing and sales teams everything they need to centralize, visualize, and optimize content with ease.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / With multiple distribution channels, frequent product updates, and scattered internal systems, marketing and sales teams often spend more time searching for files than using them. Drawing on decades of experience working with thousands of manufacturers, CADdetails built Prodify , the first fully integrated Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software designed for the building product industry, to solve this problem.

Prodify Visualizer

Prodify's Visualizer allows you to view and interact with 3D, CAD or BIM files without any additional software.

"25+ years of working with manufacturers has made it clear that they need more clarity, speed, and control in managing content. We created Prodify to deliver exactly that-connecting product data and digital assets in one centralized place, so teams can move faster, stay aligned, and win more specs."

~ Andrew Deluce, President, Prodify

Prodify also offers powerful analytics that reveal exactly how design professionals interact with shared files, empowering more targeted and impactful follow-ups. Plus, with a built-in Visualizer tool that previews CAD, BIM, and 3D content directly in-platform, Prodify is uniquely positioned to become the leading product management solution for building product manufacturers.

"With Prodify, we finally have a single source of truth for all our key sales and marketing materials, ensuring they're always organized, easy to find, and ready to share. Plus, it's backed by a responsive team that's always finding new ways to make the platform even better for us-we've seen firsthand how committed they are to our success."

~ Sheila Gullickson, Product Marketing Manager, Maxxon

About Prodify

Prodify is an all-in-one Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Product Information Management (PIM) platform purpose-built for building product manufacturers. It simplifies the way you organize, visualize, and share assets and product data in a single, centralized place. With built-in analytics, Prodify also helps manufacturers turn engagement insights into increased project specifications.

About CADdetails

Since 1997, CADdetails has connected building product manufacturers with over 750,000 AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) professionals across North America, providing free digital design files, expert technical support, marketing services, and analytics to drive higher specifications. Visit us at services.caddetails.com .

