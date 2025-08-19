SolMicrogrid has launched an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) program to acquire near-complete solar and microgrid projects, offering developers upfront capital while providing commercial and industrial customers with long-term discounted renewable power without ownership costs. From pv magazine USA SolMicrogrid has introduced a new energy-as-a-service program that targets developers looking to make a clean and quick break from solar and microgrid projects near completion in exchange for upfront capital. The company's partner program delivers faster exits to developers and provides the host customer ...

