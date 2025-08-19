Yimutian Inc. Announces Pricing of $20.541 Million Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yimutian Inc. ("Yimutian" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: YMT), a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,010,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 25 Class A ordinary shares, at a price of $4.10 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately $20.541 million, assuming the underwriter does not exercise its option to purchase additional ADSs. The Company is offering 4,522,000 ADSs, and the selling shareholders are offering 488,000 ADSs. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 678,300 additional ADSs from the Company at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the enhancement and expansion of its digital agricultural commerce services of its apps, the development of technological infrastructure and product operations in relation to its new business initiatives, the expansion of its agricultural sourcing and trading services and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Stock Market on August 19, 2025 under the symbol "YMT." The offering is expected to close on or about August 20, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

US Tiger Securities, Inc. acts as the representative of the underwriter.

About Yimutian Inc.

Yimutian Inc., is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China's agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

As of March 31, 2025, Yimutian served over 39 million merchants and hosted approximately 21 million SKUs. In 2024, the company connected over 770,000 sellers and over 6 million buyers, highlighting its robust transaction volume and engagement.

Powered by profound industry expertise and accumulated market insights, Yimutian delivers a full suite of digital services-from search and match to transaction facilitation and settlement. In recent years, Yimutian has ventured into the realm of smart farming and agricultural sourcing and trading, further broadening its commercialization channels and bolstering other business lines.

For more information, please visit ir.ymt.com.

