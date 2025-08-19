Anzeige
Data Center Interconnect Market worth $25.89 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center interconnect market is projected to grow from USD 15.38 billion in 2025 to USD 25.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the DCI market will be further propelled by the rapid expansion of edge computing and the rising need for real-time data synchronization between core and edge data centers. The increase in video streaming, gaming, and IoT applications is boosting demand for ultra-low latency and high-throughput interconnect solutions. Furthermore, opportunities like the adoption of open optical networking and the move toward disaggregated infrastructure enable greater flexibility and cost efficiency, encouraging wider adoption of DCI technologies by enterprises and service providers globally.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40733195

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Interconnect Market"

120 - Tables
60 - Figures
280 - Pages

Data Center Interconnect Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 15.38 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 25.89 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Application, End User, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Interoperability among vendorss

Key Market Opportunities

Transition to 400G and 800G optical transceivers

Key Market Drivers

Rise in hyperscale data centers and colocation facilities


By application, the real-time disaster recovery and business continuity segment will hold the largest market share by 2030.

The real-time disaster recovery and business continuity segment dominates the DCI market because of the vital need for uninterrupted access to data and services amid cyberattacks, natural disasters, and system failures. Enterprises and service providers are increasingly focusing on resilient infrastructure to reduce downtime and ensure data replication across geographically dispersed data centers. The rise in regulatory compliance standards, such as data protection and availability requirements, has further driven demand for real-time DCI capabilities. Moreover, with the expanding use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, organizations are adopting DCI solutions to keep operations running continuously, enable seamless failover, and uphold business continuity strategies within complex and dynamic IT ecosystems.

The enterprise segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The enterprise end-user segment is expected to grow rapidly in the DCI market due to the increasing adoption of hybrid IT environments, digital transformation efforts, and rising dependence on data-driven operations across sectors like banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Companies are deploying multi-site data centers to maintain business continuity, enable real-time analytics, and ensure efficient workload sharing, all of which demand secure, high-capacity, and low-latency interconnect solutions. The expanding use of cloud services, edge computing, and AI/ML workloads is also boosting the need for smooth data transfer between on-premises infrastructure and cloud platforms. Furthermore, growing concerns over data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and cyber resilience are encouraging enterprises to invest in strong and scalable DCI architectures.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40733195

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate by 2030.

The North American data center interconnect industry is seeing strong growth, fueled by the rapid rise in cloud services, edge computing, and AI-powered workloads. The region has a high concentration of hyperscale data centers and cloud giants, which require high-capacity, low-latency connections across spread-out facilities. An increase in data center usage across different business sectors and early adoption of new technologies are expected to drive the market locally. Several US-based companies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft, are boosting their investments in building data centers. The growth is mainly driven by the US, where data centers handle the large volumes of data generated, propelling the market forward.

The widespread use of optical interconnects in US data centers is a key factor driving the market growth in this region. Ethernet, InfiniBand, and other interfaces are commonly used with DCIs due to the high volume of data center applications. The region hosts many technological innovators and is experiencing strong demand for emerging technologies like cloud computing and IoT, which demand robust data center infrastructure to support growing complexities. North America is home to several top DCI companies, such as Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), as well as emerging players like Cologix (US), Brocade Communication Systems (US), Ranovus (US), and Evoque Data Center Solutions (US).

Key Players

Key companies operating in the data center interconnect companies include Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Nokia (Finland), and Juniper Networks, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=40733195

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Technology (Speaker Identification, Speaker Verification, Automatic Speech), Application (Voice Search, Voice Command, Real Time Transcription, Voice Biometrics, Customer Service), Mode - Global Forecast to 2030

Al-based Image Analysis Market by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Technology (Deep Learning, Traditional Machine Learning, Hybrid & Other Al Technologies), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-interconnect-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-interconnect.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-interconnect-market-worth-25-89-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302533217.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
