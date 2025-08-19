Anzeige
19.08.2025 16:06 Uhr
Michter's Distillery: Michter's Continues Its Toasted Barrel Finish Series With Launch of 2025 Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Michter's will release its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey. This whiskey is part of Michter's series of whiskeys finished in toasted uncharred barrels.

Michter's Continues Its Toasted Barrel Finish Series With Launch of 2025 Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash

"In 2014 our Michter's team didn't realize that we were putting the Toasted Uncharred Barrel Finish category on the map when we released our bourbon finished in a second barrel that was toasted but not charred and named it Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon," stated Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "This 2025 release of Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey is really special."

The 2025 release of Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey follows on the heels of releases of Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon and Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Rye. "At Michter's, we value American whiskey making traditions, but we are always experimenting and looking for innovative ways to make great whiskeys. We're proud that we were able to show how good fully matured whiskey finished in a second barrel that was toasted but not charred can be. The second toasted only barrel really complements the flavors of the Sour Mash and deepens the rich honey, burnt sugar, and citrus spice notes with smoky vanilla reminiscent of a cozy campfire," observed Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson.

Like the highly acclaimed Michter's US*1 Sour Mash, which in 2019 earned the honor of being the first American whiskey named Whisky of the Year by UK-based The Whisky Exchange, Michter's US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash is 86 proof (43% ABV). Its U.S. suggested retail price is $110 per 750ml bottle.

Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee commented, "Our Sour Mash Whiskey is an interesting whiskey that has the attributes of a really good bourbon yet finishes a bit like a rye. It's a whiskey that is a terrific candidate for finishing in the second barrel that is toasted but not charred."

In October 2024, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in two consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by a vote of an international academy of voters announced by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753584/Michters_Toasted_Barrel_Finish_Sour_Mash.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923917/MICHTER_S_DISTILLERY__LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michters-continues-its-toasted-barrel-finish-series-with-launch-of-2025-michters-us1-toasted-barrel-finish-sour-mash-302533474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
