Monroe, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Krown Technologies, Inc., the pioneering force behind the world's largest quantum-secured Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem, proudly announces the appointment of Craig Irvine, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a remarkable background in global finance, blockchain innovation, and venture strategy, Craig joins the Krown executive team at a pivotal time of rapid product expansion and global adoption.

A Strategic Addition to Power the Future of FinTech

Craig Irvine brings a rare blend of Wall Street leadership and startup execution to Krown. As a former Managing Director at Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Macquarie, Craig has led billions in structured capital transactions. He has since become a sought-after fractional CFO for high-growth companies across blockchain, technology, biotech, and clean energy.

Craig holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is FINRA-licensed with Series 7 and Series 79 certifications, actively structuring equity issuances and private placements through Weild & Co.

His extensive experience includes:

Capital raises for bitcoin mining and liquid cooling infrastructure

Asset-backed coin issuance and SEC-compliant marketing strategies

Financial leadership for agtech, robotics, biotech, and Insurtech startups

Cash flow and capital budgeting strategy across multiple Series A and Seed rounds

M&A strategy and acquisition rollups for decentralized and traditional businesses

Krown's Next Chapter: Global Finance, Decentralized Trust, and Quantum Security

"Craig is not just a financial executive-he's a strategic architect," said James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies. "His depth in capital markets, his proven success in raising capital, and his belief in the future of decentralized finance align perfectly with our mission to build a blockchain empire that is secure, transparent, and unstoppable."

As CFO, Craig will oversee financial strategy, investor relations, fundraising, and M&A, as Krown launches its TestNet, brings MainNET, Krown Explorer, Krown Coin, and Krown Wallet to market, and leads global expansion efforts.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies is building a robust, rewarding, and secure blockchain ecosystem globally. The Camelot Ecosystem spans over 30 products, including Krown Coin, Krown Blockchain, KrownTrade, KrownSocial, KrownGPT, and KrownHub. Uniquely fortified with quantum encryption, post-quantum cryptography, and QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generation), Krown is the only Layer 1 built to withstand future cyber threats.

