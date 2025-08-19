Hongxing News: Farewell to TWG 2025, Friendship Endures: Foreign Journalists Thank Volunteers with Gifts

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, The World Games 2025 Chengdu (TWG 2025) officially came to a close. According to Hongxing News, as the event concluded, media assistant volunteers received souvenirs from journalists around the world. These thoughtful gifts stand as tokens of appreciation and bear witness to the friendships that quietly blossomed over more than ten days of working together.

Ten Days Together, Friendships Beyond Borders

Throughout the Games, media assistants became invaluable "bridges of communication" for international journalists, providing interpretation, coordination, and other support. Their dedication made them some of the journalists' closest partners throughout TWG 2025.

On a postcard to media assistant Wei Yongjia, a Czech journalist wrote: "Thank you for your help, care, and information support. Whenever I think of TWG in Chengdu, I will remember you. Thank you for introducing your culture to me. If you ever come to the Czech Republic, I will show you around."

Volunteers Liu Jingye and Shi Ziyue from Southwest Jiaotong University, who served in the Japanese-language group, once helped two Japanese journalists resolve an urgent issue with their registration cards. "The two journalists, about the same age as my father, bowed deeply to thank me. In that moment, I truly felt the value of my work," Liu recalled. Later, the journalists gave the volunteers small mirrors from Japan as tokens of gratitude. Shi added: "Even before they arrived, we had already communicated extensively online. They told us they had traveled to more than 40 countries, but this was their first time in China. They said, 'Because of you, we already felt China is a good country and Chengdu a wonderful city-we had been looking forward to coming.'"

Duan Haisuan, a media assistant in the French-language group, received two photos from a French journalist-one of them a candid shot taken while she was resting. "It felt like the kind of playful interaction only friends share," Duan said with a smile. During the Games, she also accompanied the journalist to Chunxi Road, Taikoo Li, and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. On one walk, when asked if she had any French friends, Duan replied no. The journalist warmly told her, "Now you do-it's me."

Volunteering Brings Growth and Expands Global Horizons

For the volunteers-mostly university and graduate students-the experience was far more than a service role.

"Taking part in an international event like this is a rare and valuable experience," said Wei Yongjia. With systematic training and hands-on practice, each volunteer found a sense of purpose in their role and contributed to the smooth operation of the Games.

Duan Haisuan said the work broadened her horizons. She was deeply moved by the moments when athletes from different countries embraced after competitions, and when the cheers of coaches and spectators rang out together. "It gave me the motivation to study harder and strive for bigger stages, so the world can see the spirit of China's young generation," she said.

For Liu Jingye and Shi Ziyue, the city's transformation was equally impressive. "With major international events like the FISU World University Games and TWG being held one after another, Chengdu now has more sports venues, and citizens are more enthusiastic about fitness. The entire city feels more vibrant."

Though the Games have come to an end, the friendships will endure. The invitations written on postcards and the sentiments carried in small gifts will travel across mountains and seas, continuing to write new chapters in the years to come.

