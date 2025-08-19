Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 16:18 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hongxing News: Farewell to TWG 2025, Friendship Endures: Foreign Journalists Thank Volunteers with Gifts

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, The World Games 2025 Chengdu (TWG 2025) officially came to a close. According to Hongxing News, as the event concluded, media assistant volunteers received souvenirs from journalists around the world. These thoughtful gifts stand as tokens of appreciation and bear witness to the friendships that quietly blossomed over more than ten days of working together.

Ten Days Together, Friendships Beyond Borders

Throughout the Games, media assistants became invaluable "bridges of communication" for international journalists, providing interpretation, coordination, and other support. Their dedication made them some of the journalists' closest partners throughout TWG 2025.

Wei Yongjia (center) with Czech journalists

On a postcard to media assistant Wei Yongjia, a Czech journalist wrote: "Thank you for your help, care, and information support. Whenever I think of TWG in Chengdu, I will remember you. Thank you for introducing your culture to me. If you ever come to the Czech Republic, I will show you around."

Handwritten thank-you postcard from Czech journalists

Volunteers Liu Jingye and Shi Ziyue from Southwest Jiaotong University, who served in the Japanese-language group, once helped two Japanese journalists resolve an urgent issue with their registration cards. "The two journalists, about the same age as my father, bowed deeply to thank me. In that moment, I truly felt the value of my work," Liu recalled. Later, the journalists gave the volunteers small mirrors from Japan as tokens of gratitude. Shi added: "Even before they arrived, we had already communicated extensively online. They told us they had traveled to more than 40 countries, but this was their first time in China. They said, 'Because of you, we already felt China is a good country and Chengdu a wonderful city-we had been looking forward to coming.'"

Duan Haisuan, a media assistant in the French-language group, received two photos from a French journalist-one of them a candid shot taken while she was resting. "It felt like the kind of playful interaction only friends share," Duan said with a smile. During the Games, she also accompanied the journalist to Chunxi Road, Taikoo Li, and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. On one walk, when asked if she had any French friends, Duan replied no. The journalist warmly told her, "Now you do-it's me."

Volunteering Brings Growth and Expands Global Horizons

For the volunteers-mostly university and graduate students-the experience was far more than a service role.

"Taking part in an international event like this is a rare and valuable experience," said Wei Yongjia. With systematic training and hands-on practice, each volunteer found a sense of purpose in their role and contributed to the smooth operation of the Games.

Duan Haisuan said the work broadened her horizons. She was deeply moved by the moments when athletes from different countries embraced after competitions, and when the cheers of coaches and spectators rang out together. "It gave me the motivation to study harder and strive for bigger stages, so the world can see the spirit of China's young generation," she said.

For Liu Jingye and Shi Ziyue, the city's transformation was equally impressive. "With major international events like the FISU World University Games and TWG being held one after another, Chengdu now has more sports venues, and citizens are more enthusiastic about fitness. The entire city feels more vibrant."

Though the Games have come to an end, the friendships will endure. The invitations written on postcards and the sentiments carried in small gifts will travel across mountains and seas, continuing to write new chapters in the years to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753477/Wei_Yongjia__center__Czech_journalists.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753478/Handwritten_thank_you_postcard_a_journalist.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farewell-to-twg-2025-friendship-endures-foreign-journalists-thank-volunteers-with-gifts-302533550.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.