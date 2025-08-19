Blockchain Market worth $393.45 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Blockchain Market size is projected to grow from USD 32.99 billion in 2025 to USD 393.45 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 652 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 489 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 32.99 billion

USD 32.99 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 393.45 billion

USD 393.45 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 64.2%

64.2% Segments covered: By Offering, Provider, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region

By Offering, Provider, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid surge in venture capital funding, reaching USD 10 billion in Q2 2025, along with strong government initiatives, significantly accelerates blockchain adoption across sectors. Leading investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, and Pantera Capital are backing innovation, while governments, including India, like the Telangana state, are introducing blockchain pilots in digital identity, e-commerce, and remote voting. This combined momentum from private and public sectors strengthens blockchain infrastructure, enhances trust and transparency, and drives widespread implementation across governance, finance, and citizen-focused digital ecosystems.

Based on the provider segment, the application providers segment would account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The application providers segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in the Blockchain Market due to its critical role in delivering real-world solutions such as smart contracts, payment systems, and digital identity platforms. Enterprises and governments increasingly prefer ready-to-deploy applications that streamline operations and improve transparency. JPMorgan's Onyx platform and JPM Coin are processing over USD 1 billion in daily transactions, highlighting the growing enterprise-level usage of blockchain applications. Additionally, platforms supporting public services, like digital identity verification in India and Europe, further boost demand. As blockchain shifts from concept to implementation, application providers offering scalable, customizable tools continue to attract the highest investment and user adoption.

By type, the private blockchain is pegged to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The private blockchain segment is the largest market due to its strong alignment with enterprise needs for data privacy, security, and permissioned access. Finance, healthcare, and logistics organizations prefer private blockchain networks to maintain tighter control over data flow and user access. For instance, platforms like Corda and Canton are widely used among Fortune 500 companies to securely manage complex workflows and tokenized assets. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have launched tokenized funds using private blockchain infrastructure, allowing faster settlement and regulatory compliance without public exposure. This enterprise-driven preference continues to drive adoption and revenue growth in the private blockchain segment across both mature and emerging economies.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in blockchain adoption thanks to a potent mix of progressive regulation, strong institutional engagement, and large-scale infrastructure development. Cities such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Beijing are embracing crypto-friendly frameworks, like Hong Kong, which issued ten cryptocurrency exchange licenses and is exploring tax exemptions to attract institutional liquidity in 2025. Major firms such as Alibaba and Tencent and government bodies in China and India are actively integrating blockchain across finance, supply chains, and identity systems, including China's RealDID pilot and India's digital identity initiatives. Meanwhile, Asia accounts for roughly 60%?of global crypto users and holds dominant liquidity in decentralized finance, signaling deep consumer and enterprise-level engagement. This convergence of regulatory clarity, ecosystem support, and high adoption rates propels Asia Pacific to outpace other regions in blockchain expansion.

Top Key Companies in Blockchain Market:

AWS (US), IBM(US), Oracle (US), Huawei(China), Accenture (Ireland), OVHcloud (France), TCS (India), Google (US), Alibaba (China), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), HPE (US), Tencent (China), Wipro (India), Infosys (India), Lumen Technologies (US), DigitalOcean (US), VMware (US), Linode (US), Applied Technologies (UK), Consensys (US), Contabo (Germany), LeewayHertz (US), Vultr (US), CloudSigma (Switzerland), Mevspace (Poland), Scaleway (France), Kaleido (US), Chainlink Labs (Cayman Islands), Alchemy (US), Blockdaemon (US), Qubetics (Belize), Coreweave (US), and Hetzner (Germany) are the key players and other players in the Blockchain Market.

