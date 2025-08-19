Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 15 August 2025, Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,200 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.0942 per share.

Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 13,446 common shares, representing 0.0055% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bryan Joseph 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Common Shares of US$0.50 eachISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.0942 1,200 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 1,200 £7,313.02 e) Date of the transaction 2025-08-15 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

19 August 2025 chris.head@lancashiregroup.com