Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19
19 August 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company announces that on 15 August 2025, Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,200 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.0942 per share.
Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 13,446 common shares, representing 0.0055% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bryan Joseph
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 eachISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|1,200 £7,313.02
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
|Christopher Head
Company Secretary
19 August 2025
|chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Notification of PDMR transactions - B Joseph - August 2025 (FINAL)
© 2025 PR Newswire