Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 15:55
7,130 Euro
+0,56 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.08.2025
125 Leser
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 15 August 2025, Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,200 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.0942 per share.

Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 13,446 common shares, representing 0.0055% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBryan Joseph
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeCommon Shares of US$0.50 eachISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.09421,200
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
1,200 £7,313.02
e)Date of the transaction2025-08-15
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
19 August 2025		chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


Notification of PDMR transactions - B Joseph - August 2025 (FINAL)
© 2025 PR Newswire
