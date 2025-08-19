Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 16:26 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Eurofin Consult Romania Joins Inogen Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Eurofin Consult in Romania. The addition of this new Associate provides coverage in this region expanding our EHS and sustainability services and expertise. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies and approval by the Board of Directors.

Eurofin Consult SRL is a Romanian company, based in Bucharest, specialized in health and safety matters as well as in environmental projects, with nearly 20 years of experience. The company offers both traditional consulting and an innovative digital solution (eSIGUR) to streamline and modernize the OHS consultancy. Eurofin is licensed by Romanian authorities and serves diverse clients with a mission to make workplace safety a proactive, human-centric investment. Eurofin has trained more than 150,000 people, and served more than 500 companies across diverse industries such as IT&C, retail, real estate, automotive, logistics, and construction and supervised 6.9 mil sqm of construction sites all over Romania. Environmental consultancy services, environmental compliance, customized waste management projects are also part of Euurofin's portfolio.

"True progress is measured not just by profit, but by the health of our people, the safety of our operations, and the legacy we leave in the environment. In today's world, EHS compliance is not just a checkbox - it's the foundation of ESG leadership. By combining regulatory insight with innovation, we help organizations not only meet their EHS obligations and mitigate EHS risks, but lead responsibly, operate sustainably, and build trust that lasts. We are thrilled to join Inogen Alliance to help Associates support their clients and share expertise across companies," - Daniel Milicescu, Managing Partner - Eurofin Consult SRL.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eurofin-consult-romania-joins-inogen-alliance-1062813

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.