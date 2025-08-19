Eurofin Consult Romania Joins Inogen Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Eurofin Consult in Romania. The addition of this new Associate provides coverage in this region expanding our EHS and sustainability services and expertise. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies and approval by the Board of Directors.

Eurofin Consult SRL is a Romanian company, based in Bucharest, specialized in health and safety matters as well as in environmental projects, with nearly 20 years of experience. The company offers both traditional consulting and an innovative digital solution (eSIGUR) to streamline and modernize the OHS consultancy. Eurofin is licensed by Romanian authorities and serves diverse clients with a mission to make workplace safety a proactive, human-centric investment. Eurofin has trained more than 150,000 people, and served more than 500 companies across diverse industries such as IT&C, retail, real estate, automotive, logistics, and construction and supervised 6.9 mil sqm of construction sites all over Romania. Environmental consultancy services, environmental compliance, customized waste management projects are also part of Euurofin's portfolio.

"True progress is measured not just by profit, but by the health of our people, the safety of our operations, and the legacy we leave in the environment. In today's world, EHS compliance is not just a checkbox - it's the foundation of ESG leadership. By combining regulatory insight with innovation, we help organizations not only meet their EHS obligations and mitigate EHS risks, but lead responsibly, operate sustainably, and build trust that lasts. We are thrilled to join Inogen Alliance to help Associates support their clients and share expertise across companies," - Daniel Milicescu, Managing Partner - Eurofin Consult SRL.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients.



