CMB.TECH: Golden Ocean SGM results

Antwerp, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) ("CMB.TECH") notes that Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean") has announced that it held a Special General Meeting ("Golden Ocean SGM") of the shareholders of Golden Ocean today, 19 August 2025, at 09:00 (local time) at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM 08.

Golden Ocean has announced that all resolutions set out in the notice of the Golden Ocean SGM were approved by the shareholders, meaning that, among other things, the stock-for-stock merger of Golden Ocean with and into CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMB.TECH with CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd. as the surviving company, and with CMB.TECH as the issuer of the merger consideration shares (the "Merger"), has been approved.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger, each outstanding common share of Golden Ocean will be cancelled and exchanged for newly issued CMB.TECH ordinary shares at an exchange ratio of 0.95 ordinary shares of CMB.TECH for each common share of Golden Ocean.

Closing of the Merger is expected to take place on 20 August 2025.

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group that owns and operates more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels and workboats. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

CMB.TECH is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CMBT".

About Golden Ocean

Golden Ocean is a Bermuda incorporated shipping company specialising in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. As of May 2025, the Golden Ocean fleet consists of around 90 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13.7 million deadweight tonnes. Golden Ocean's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq with a secondary listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol "GOGL".

