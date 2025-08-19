IQM Radiance 20-qubit upgradeable full stack superconducting quantum computer will be the first on-premises quantum computer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

The system will be delivered by the third quarter of 2025, and it will be integrated with ORNL's high-performance computing (HPC) systems to advance hybrid quantum-classical application development.

The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) today announced it has selected IQM Radiance as its first-ever purchased on-premises quantum computer to be integrated into high-performance computing (HPC) systems at ORNL.

IQM Radiance 20-qubit quantum computer is based on superconducting technology and aimed at accelerating hybrid quantum-classical application development. The quantum computer will be delivered by the third quarter of 2025 and is upgradeable to higher qubit counts in the future.

Acquiring an on-premises IQM Radiance supports ORNL's mission to work towards seamless, tight integration between quantum computing hardware and HPC infrastructure. ORNL's teams have been recognised for leading quantum-HPC integration efforts in the research community for years.

Today's announcement follows an earlier announcement of ORNL's Quantum Computing User Program (QCUP) leveraging the IQM Resonance cloud platform for advanced quantum research.

"ORNL has a decades-long history in high-performance computing and is today one of the leading research institutions in the US for quantum computing," said Travis Humble, advisor to the QCUP and director of the Quantum Science Center at ORNL. "IQM's on-premises installation will allow our researchers hands-on access to cutting-edge quantum computing technology as we explore how quantum computers will be integrated with HPC systems to tackle early quantum advantage."

"We are excited that ORNL has selected IQM Radiance as their first-ever purchased on-premises quantum computer," said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. "This further proves that quantum computers are already today highly useful and in demand. Important research can be done to integrate quantum computers with classical hardware and develop the platform for quantum advantage."

Since entering the US market, IQM has been leveraging its leading global market position, state-of-the-art technology, and partnerships to drive quantum research, adoption and education.

"We are committed to supporting ORNL's pioneering efforts to advance quantum computing across the US. Our shared vision to accelerate the integration of quantum and HPC infrastructure has made this journey incredibly rewarding, and we are just getting started. Our long-term goal is to collaborate closely with ORNL's researchers in quantum application areas like fluid dynamics, particle physics and electronic structure simulations," said Jan Goetz, co-founder and co-CEO of IQM.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

